Waukesha Civic Theatre to Stage THE EMPEROR'S NEW TUXEDO

The Waukesha Civic Theatre presents The Emperor's New Tuxedo, running October 3-6.

In seeking to outdo a rival ruler, the emperor must find a method to prove he's number one. But two devious con men spot an opportunity to expose the potentate for his own pettiness. An ACAP PlayMakers production.

All tickets may be purchased by mail, phone, e-mail, fax, online, or in person using cash, check, or credit card (credit card only for phone, fax, e-mail, and online sales). We accept MasterCard, Visa, Discover, and American Express.

For more information, visit www.waukeshacivictheatre.org.





