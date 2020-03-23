Waukesha Civic Theatre announces programming updates and more!

Dear WCT Family,

We are thinking of you in these uncertain times and cannot wait until we can all return to Waukesha Civic Theatre to enjoy classes, shows, and events!

We are working to reschedule our events! If you have tickets to Big Fish, Les Miserables School Edition, or Silent Sky, please hold on to them to reschedule when we have our new dates in place.

Our new Gala Date is August 22, 2020 - Let's celebrate together!

If you have purchased tickets to the folloing cancelled events, Pirates of Pizzazz, The Secret Case of Sherlock Holmes, PIX Flix movies Moulin Rouge and A League of Their Own or Miscast, we will be happy to exchange your tickets for another event or provide a refund.

TEMPORARY CHANGE TO RETURN POLICY: In ordinary times, WCT has a no refund policy. We will ordinarily exchange your tickets for another date within the same run of the same show.

Through June 20, 2020 we will uphold our exchange policy and we will allow patrons to ask for a refund for the tickets purchased.

You have the option of donating back the amount of your ticket plus fees and taxes ($4) if you are able. These are trying times for a small non-profit theatre, and every contribution helps us come back from this global crisis. We want to provide live entertainment and theatre education for our community for years to come, and it is only possible with our community's help.

We will not be able to open our building to the public, but our Box Office Manager, Ian Hueston, will be in the office and available via phone or email twice per week until further notice.

TEMPORARY Box Office phone and email hours are Tuesdays and Fridays 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Phone: (262) 547-0708

Email: boxoffice@waukeshacivictheatre.org





