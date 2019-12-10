WI Veterans Chamber Of Commerce Seeks Submissions For Veterans Light Up The Arts

The Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce is calling on local veteran, military spouse and service member artists to showcase their work at this year's 3rd Annual Veterans Light Up the Arts event on Friday, March 8th. All veteran, military spouse and service member artists and performers are encouraged to participate with music, performance pieces, multimedia, video, visual art and spoken pieces.

Veterans Light Up the Arts is an all-veteran art showcase highlighting veterans, military spouses and service members in Wisconsin's arts and cultural landscape. This event empowers veterans and military families, builds community and creativity, and enriches Milwaukee's thriving arts community.

"Light Up the Arts is an annual opportunity for local veterans, service members and military spouses to showcase their work for each other and the greater community," said Saul Newton, Executive Director of the Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce. "We rely on both amateur and professional artists to make the event a success."

Veteran artists perform or display their original work while emphasizing how arts have improved their lives. Whether they are a professional or someone who has found the arts to be a hobby, the event is designed to recognize veterans in the arts and connects them to each other and the general public. Over the last two years, more than thirty artists, performers, and organizations have been featured.

Any artists interested in showcasing their work or performing needs to complete the Artist Application





All are welcome to attend the event at the Milwaukee Art Museum's Windover Hall on Friday, March 8th, 2020 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. for an evening celebrating veteran artists and performers. The 3rd Annual Veterans Light Up the Arts presented by the Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce, Feast of Crispian, and the Milwaukee Repertory Theater.