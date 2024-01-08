WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME Extends At Milwaukee Rep

Click Here, now celebrating its' 70th Anniversary Season, is presenting the Pulitzer Prize Finalist What the Constitution Means to Me by Heidi Schreck in the Stiemke Studio February 6 – March 17, 2024. Originally scheduled to run through March 10, the show has been extended an additional week to March 17 due to high ticket demand.

The cast of What the Constitution Means to Me features Jessie Fisher who was last seen at Milwaukee Rep in Grounded from the 2016/17 Season. She is currently on Broadway in A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Dimond Musical, but will take a break from that production to star in What the Constitution Means to Me. She is joined by Will Mobley (Much Ado About Nothing, Milwaukee Rep) as Legionnaire/Mike with school-age Debaters Maria (Rose) Campbell (Gracious Sisters, First Stage), Hazel Dye (Gracious Sisters, First Stage), and Maya O'Day-Biddle (A Christmas Carol and The Color Purple, Milwaukee Rep).

Since its premiere in 2019, What the Constitution Means to Me has taken the theatrical world by storm, breathing new life into our Constitution by imagining how it will shape the next generation of Americans. As a teenager, Heidi earned her college tuition by winning Constitutional debate competitions across the country. In this hilarious, witty and refreshingly honest new play, she revisits her fifteen-year-old self to trace the profound relationship between four generations of women and the lasting impact of the document that shaped their journey.

What the Constitution Means to Me is directed by Laura Braza (Much Ado About Nothing, Milwaukee Rep) with set designer Collette Pollard (The Chinese Lady and Little Women, Milwaukee Rep), costume designer Destiny Harris (Dino! An Evening with Dean Martin, Milwaukee Rep), lighting designer Noele Stollmack (The Heart Sellers, Milwaukee Rep), sound designer Victoria Deiorio (The Invisible Hand and Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill, Milwaukee Rep) with casting by Jonathan Hetler, and stage managed by Kimberly Carlous.

What the Constitution Means to Me is written by Heidi Schreck, a playwright, screenwriter and performer living in Brooklyn. What the Constitution Means to Me was named a Pulitzer Prize finalist and won the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best American Play. Schreck also received two Tony Award nominations for What the Constitution Means to Me for Best Play and Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play, the 2019 Smithsonian Magazine American Ingenuity Award, the Horton Foote Playwriting Award, the Hull-Warriner Award, and an OBIE. A filmed version of What the Constitution Means to Me, starring Schreck, premiered this past October exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, and was nominated for a Critics Choice Award, a PGA Award, and a DGA Award. Heidi's other plays include Grand Concourse, Creature, Mr. Universe, and There Are No More Big Secrets. Her screenwriting credits include I Love Dick, Billions, and Nurse Jackie. Schreck has taught playwriting and screenwriting at NYU, Columbia, Kenyon College, and Primary Stages.

What the Constitution Means to Me is presented by Christine Symchych and Jim McNulty with Executive Producers Croen Foundation, Inc. and Mara and Craig Swan with Associate Producer Krista Kile. The Stiemke Studio Season is presented by Four-Four Foundation.

What the Constitution Means to Me runs February 6 – March 17, 2024, in the Stiemke Studio. Opening night is set for Friday, February 9 at 8pm. To purchase tickets to go to Click Here, call the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or visit in person at 108 E Wells Street in Downtown Milwaukee.

For more information, please visit Click Here.