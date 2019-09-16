WCT to Hold Open Auditions For BIG FISH
Open auditions for the Waukesha Civic Theatre's production of Big Fish will be held:
- Monday, November 11, 2019, starting at 6:00 pm
- Tuesday, November 12, 2019, starting at 6:00 pm
- Wednesday, November 13, 2019, starting at 6:00 pm
Auditions will be held at the Waukesha Civic Theatre Building at 264 West Main Street, Waukesha. Please enter through the glass doors on Riverfront Street. Please come prepared to fill out the audition form, including all conflicts from the audition date through the closing performance. The Waukesha Civic Theatre is committed to inclusive casting. Actors of all backgrounds and ethnicities are encouraged to audition.
Please sign up for a specific vocal audition time by going to the WCT web site audition page and clicking on the link provided. Walk in auditions will be allowed, but will be seen after scheduled auditions are completed. Please prepare 32 bars of a musical theatre song. Please bring sheet music in your key for the accompanist. Unaccompanied auditions are discouraged.
Dance auditions will be held after singing auditions - plan to stay for the entire audition time.
Based on the hit book and film, Big Fish follows the stories of Edward Bloom, a father, husband, traveling salesman, and master storyteller. Edward's larger-than-life stories captivate everyone around him... but are they true? His son, Will, is about to find out. Filled with heart, humor, and magic, Big Fish is a wild adventure from beginning to end.
All roles are open.
- There are 4+ roles for women age 20-60.
- There are 4+ roles for men age 20-60.
- There are 1+ roles for girls age 7-19.
- There are 1+ roles for boys age 7-19.
- There are 10-20 ensemble roles for ages 9+.
Character Descriptions:
LEAD ROLES
EDWARD BLOOM: (30+; Male) A loving husband and father who leads a complex imaginary life with many fantasy friends. Singer, Dancer- huge heart, great sense of humor.
VOCAL RANGE: Baritone
SANDRA BLOOM: (30+; Female) Edward's wife, who completely understands her husband and seeks to reconcile her husband and son.
VOCAL RANGE: Soprano
WILL BLOOM: (18-30; Male) Edward's son, a realist and a pragmatist; the polar opposite of Edward.
VOCAL RANGE: Tenor
YOUNG WILL: (9-18; Male) Intrigued by his father's stories, but already starting to doubt their truth.
VOCAL RANGE: B below middle C to C an octave above middle C
FEATURED ROLES
Don Price: (30+; Male) Edward's childhood frienemy; an early buddy and rival for Sandra's hand.
VOCAL RANGE: Baritone C3-F#4
THE WITCH: (18+; Female) The earliest and most fantastic of Edward's acquaintances who shows him how he'll die. Strong singer/dancer.
VOCAL RANGE: Mezzo-Soprano high belt F3-F5
Jenny Hill: (16-30; Female) One of Edward's childhood friends whom he forgets but then later becomes a recipient of his kindness
VOCAL RANGE: Mezzo-Soprano mix/belt to F3-F5
DR. BENNETT: (40+; Any Gender) Edward's physician, the experienced and wise country doctor
VOCAL RANGE: Spoken
ZACKY PRICE: (18+; Male) Nerdy brother and shadow of Don Price
VOCAL RANGE: Baritone/Tenor up to F#
SUPPORTING ROLES
JOSEPHINE BLOOM: (18-30; Female) Will's wife, a lovely young woman who provides balance for Will's pragmatism.
VOCAL RANGE: Mezzo-Soprano
KARL: (16+; Male) A Giant, one of Edward's fantasy friends. Requires an actor who appreciates comic irony, stilt walking, and dancing.
VOCAL RANGE: Bass A3-D4
Amos Calloway: (18+; Male) A werewolf, another fantasy friend. Masquerading as a ringmaster of a broken-down circus, begins as Edward's tormentor but then becomes successful.
VOCAL RANGE: Baritone C3-F5, touches a G5
ENSEMBLE: (12+; All Genders) to play roles including Alabama Lambs, Girl In Water, and more
VOCAL RANGE: all
Directed by Rhonda Marie Schmidt and Music Directed by Julie Johnson, Big Fish will run March 13-29, 2020, at WCT. For more information, visit our website at www.waukeshacivictheatre.org.