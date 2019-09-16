WCT to Hold Open Auditions For BIG FISH

Open auditions for the Waukesha Civic Theatre's production of Big Fish will be held:

Monday, November 11, 2019, starting at 6:00 pm

Tuesday, November 12, 2019, starting at 6:00 pm

Wednesday, November 13, 2019, starting at 6:00 pm

Auditions will be held at the Waukesha Civic Theatre Building at 264 West Main Street, Waukesha. Please enter through the glass doors on Riverfront Street. Please come prepared to fill out the audition form, including all conflicts from the audition date through the closing performance. The Waukesha Civic Theatre is committed to inclusive casting. Actors of all backgrounds and ethnicities are encouraged to audition.

Please sign up for a specific vocal audition time by going to the WCT web site audition page and clicking on the link provided. Walk in auditions will be allowed, but will be seen after scheduled auditions are completed. Please prepare 32 bars of a musical theatre song. Please bring sheet music in your key for the accompanist. Unaccompanied auditions are discouraged.

Dance auditions will be held after singing auditions - plan to stay for the entire audition time.

Based on the hit book and film, Big Fish follows the stories of Edward Bloom, a father, husband, traveling salesman, and master storyteller. Edward's larger-than-life stories captivate everyone around him... but are they true? His son, Will, is about to find out. Filled with heart, humor, and magic, Big Fish is a wild adventure from beginning to end.

All roles are open.

There are 4+ roles for women age 20-60.

There are 4+ roles for men age 20-60.

There are 1+ roles for girls age 7-19.

There are 1+ roles for boys age 7-19.

There are 10-20 ensemble roles for ages 9+.

Character Descriptions:

LEAD ROLES

EDWARD BLOOM: (30+; Male) A loving husband and father who leads a complex imaginary life with many fantasy friends. Singer, Dancer- huge heart, great sense of humor.

VOCAL RANGE: Baritone

SANDRA BLOOM: (30+; Female) Edward's wife, who completely understands her husband and seeks to reconcile her husband and son.

VOCAL RANGE: Soprano

WILL BLOOM: (18-30; Male) Edward's son, a realist and a pragmatist; the polar opposite of Edward.

VOCAL RANGE: Tenor

YOUNG WILL: (9-18; Male) Intrigued by his father's stories, but already starting to doubt their truth.

VOCAL RANGE: B below middle C to C an octave above middle C

FEATURED ROLES

Don Price: (30+; Male) Edward's childhood frienemy; an early buddy and rival for Sandra's hand.

VOCAL RANGE: Baritone C3-F#4

THE WITCH: (18+; Female) The earliest and most fantastic of Edward's acquaintances who shows him how he'll die. Strong singer/dancer.

VOCAL RANGE: Mezzo-Soprano high belt F3-F5

Jenny Hill: (16-30; Female) One of Edward's childhood friends whom he forgets but then later becomes a recipient of his kindness

VOCAL RANGE: Mezzo-Soprano mix/belt to F3-F5

DR. BENNETT: (40+; Any Gender) Edward's physician, the experienced and wise country doctor

VOCAL RANGE: Spoken

ZACKY PRICE: (18+; Male) Nerdy brother and shadow of Don Price

VOCAL RANGE: Baritone/Tenor up to F#

SUPPORTING ROLES

JOSEPHINE BLOOM: (18-30; Female) Will's wife, a lovely young woman who provides balance for Will's pragmatism.

VOCAL RANGE: Mezzo-Soprano

KARL: (16+; Male) A Giant, one of Edward's fantasy friends. Requires an actor who appreciates comic irony, stilt walking, and dancing.

VOCAL RANGE: Bass A3-D4

Amos Calloway: (18+; Male) A werewolf, another fantasy friend. Masquerading as a ringmaster of a broken-down circus, begins as Edward's tormentor but then becomes successful.

VOCAL RANGE: Baritone C3-F5, touches a G5

ENSEMBLE: (12+; All Genders) to play roles including Alabama Lambs, Girl In Water, and more

VOCAL RANGE: all

Directed by Rhonda Marie Schmidt and Music Directed by Julie Johnson, Big Fish will run March 13-29, 2020, at WCT. For more information, visit our website at www.waukeshacivictheatre.org.





