WCT & OTC Present THE AMISH PROJECT
The Waukesha Civic Theatre, in partnership with Outskirts Theatre Company, present The Amish Project, running July 5-7, 2019.Waukesha Civic Theatre is committed to inclusive casting and building a diverse representation on our stage.
Man enters Amish schoolhouse and opens fire. This chilling one-woman retelling of the 2006 West Nickel Mines school shooting, performed by Abbi Hess, shows us how a community can come together through tragedy not only to rebuild but to forgive.
Ryan Albrechtson is directing. Natasha Goeller is stage managing.
Performance Dates and Times:
- Friday, July 5th at 7:30 pm
- Saturday, July 6th at 7:30 pm
- Sunday, July 7th at 2 pm
Tickets for The Amish Project are $15.00 for Adults or $10.00 for Students and Seniors 60+.
All tickets may be purchased by mail, phone, e-mail, fax, online, or in person using cash, check, or credit card credit card only for phone, fax, e-mail, and online sales. We accept MasterCard, Visa, Discover, and American Express.
For more information, visit us at www.waukeshacivictheatre.org.