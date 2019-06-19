WCT & OTC Present THE AMISH PROJECT

Jun. 19, 2019  
WCT & OTC Present THE AMISH PROJECT

The Waukesha Civic Theatre, in partnership with Outskirts Theatre Company, present The Amish Project, running July 5-7, 2019.Waukesha Civic Theatre is committed to inclusive casting and building a diverse representation on our stage.

Man enters Amish schoolhouse and opens fire. This chilling one-woman retelling of the 2006 West Nickel Mines school shooting, performed by Abbi Hess, shows us how a community can come together through tragedy not only to rebuild but to forgive.

Ryan Albrechtson is directing. Natasha Goeller is stage managing.

Performance Dates and Times:

  • Friday, July 5th at 7:30 pm
  • Saturday, July 6th at 7:30 pm
  • Sunday, July 7th at 2 pm

Tickets for The Amish Project are $15.00 for Adults or $10.00 for Students and Seniors 60+.

All tickets may be purchased by mail, phone, e-mail, fax, online, or in person using cash, check, or credit card credit card only for phone, fax, e-mail, and online sales. We accept MasterCard, Visa, Discover, and American Express.

For more information, visit us at www.waukeshacivictheatre.org.



Related Articles View More Milwaukee, WI Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • WCT & ACAP Present THE ACAP DOUBLE FEATURE
  • Free Entertainment Returns To The Marcus Center's Peck Pavilion
  • Shakespeare In The Park Presents THE COMEDY OF ERRORS At Peck Pavilion
  • Milwaukee Rep Names Three Women to Leadership Roles
  • Skylight Music Theatre Artistic Director Ray Jivoff Named Milwaukee City Arts Board Artist Of The Year
  • Celebrate Flag Day At The Marcus Center's Peck Pavilion

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup