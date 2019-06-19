WCT & OTC Present THE AMISH PROJECT

The Waukesha Civic Theatre, in partnership with Outskirts Theatre Company, present The Amish Project, running July 5-7, 2019.Waukesha Civic Theatre is committed to inclusive casting and building a diverse representation on our stage.

Man enters Amish schoolhouse and opens fire. This chilling one-woman retelling of the 2006 West Nickel Mines school shooting, performed by Abbi Hess, shows us how a community can come together through tragedy not only to rebuild but to forgive.

Ryan Albrechtson is directing. Natasha Goeller is stage managing.

Performance Dates and Times:

Friday, July 5th at 7:30 pm

Saturday, July 6th at 7:30 pm

Sunday, July 7th at 2 pm

Tickets for The Amish Project are $15.00 for Adults or $10.00 for Students and Seniors 60+.

All tickets may be purchased by mail, phone, e-mail, fax, online, or in person using cash, check, or credit card credit card only for phone, fax, e-mail, and online sales. We accept MasterCard, Visa, Discover, and American Express.

For more information, visit us at www.waukeshacivictheatre.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Milwaukee, WI Stories

More Hot Stories For You