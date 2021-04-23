WATCH: Milwaukee Rep Rolls out Vaccine Music Videos in Support of Community Health

Milwaukee Rep is presenting four original music videos to support vaccination efforts in Milwaukee and beyond. Together with community partner Kiran Vedula, the videos are part of Milwaukee Rep's Community Engagement Neighborhood programming to encourage the community to seek more information about COVID-19 vaccines. The videos feature four original songs by Milwaukee residents including "Prime Time" by Dayzhane Anderson, "Find A Way" by Donna Re'nee, "Hold On" by Marcya Daneille, and "My Shot" by NilexNile.

Watch the videos below!

"About half of Wisconsinites 16 and older have received at least one dose of a vaccine, that is very encouraging, but we still have a long way to go," said Artistic Director Mark Clements. "I'm inspired by watching these thoughtful and personal appeals from our own Milwaukee artists. It's my hope that they will support the city's vaccination efforts so we can all stay safe and return to some sense of normalcy."

The videos were created by Kiran Vedula and Cody Laplant. Support was provided by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Milwaukee Rep Trustee Dr. Mark Niedfeldt for guidance around vaccine hesitancy. For more information about the COVID-19 vaccines, please go to www.betweenusaboutus.org and www.healthymke.com.

Milwaukee Rep is set to reopen with the live in-person concert First Lady of Song: Alexis J Roston Sings Ella Fitzgerald in the Quadracci Powerhouse April 27 - May 23, 2021, presented by Artists Lounge Live. Award-winner Roston offers approximately 85 minutes of stories and songs celebrating the sultry swing and playful joy that made Ella an American treasure. Tickets for First Lady of Song: Alexis J Roston Sings Ella Fitzgerald are available now at www.MilwaukeeRep.com or by calling the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490.