Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Stream Now
Click Here for More Articles on Stream Now

WATCH: Milwaukee Rep Rolls out Vaccine Music Videos in Support of Community Health

The videos feature original songs by Milwaukee residents including “Prime Time” by Dayzhane Anderson, “Find A Way” by Donna Re’nee, and more.

Apr. 23, 2021  

Milwaukee Rep is presenting four original music videos to support vaccination efforts in Milwaukee and beyond. Together with community partner Kiran Vedula, the videos are part of Milwaukee Rep's Community Engagement Neighborhood programming to encourage the community to seek more information about COVID-19 vaccines. The videos feature four original songs by Milwaukee residents including "Prime Time" by Dayzhane Anderson, "Find A Way" by Donna Re'nee, "Hold On" by Marcya Daneille, and "My Shot" by NilexNile.

Watch the videos below!

"About half of Wisconsinites 16 and older have received at least one dose of a vaccine, that is very encouraging, but we still have a long way to go," said Artistic Director Mark Clements. "I'm inspired by watching these thoughtful and personal appeals from our own Milwaukee artists. It's my hope that they will support the city's vaccination efforts so we can all stay safe and return to some sense of normalcy."

The videos were created by Kiran Vedula and Cody Laplant. Support was provided by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Milwaukee Rep Trustee Dr. Mark Niedfeldt for guidance around vaccine hesitancy. For more information about the COVID-19 vaccines, please go to www.betweenusaboutus.org and www.healthymke.com.

Milwaukee Rep is set to reopen with the live in-person concert First Lady of Song: Alexis J Roston Sings Ella Fitzgerald in the Quadracci Powerhouse April 27 - May 23, 2021, presented by Artists Lounge Live. Award-winner Roston offers approximately 85 minutes of stories and songs celebrating the sultry swing and playful joy that made Ella an American treasure. Tickets for First Lady of Song: Alexis J Roston Sings Ella Fitzgerald are available now at www.MilwaukeeRep.com or by calling the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Adrienne Walker: 32 Bar Cut T-Shirt (Pink)
Scenery Bags - Break a leg bag
Beltress T-Shirt

Related Articles
VIDEO: The Sensational Project Released in Celebration of World Autism Awareness Month Photo

VIDEO: The 'Sensational' Project Released in Celebration of World Autism Awareness Month

WATCH: J. Breckenridge Releases Music Video for Home Is Where the Art Is Photo

WATCH: J. Breckenridge Releases Music Video for 'Home Is Where the Art Is'

VIDEO: Sway Bhatia and Daniel Dunlow Join Joshua Turchins THE EARLY NIGHT SHOW Photo

VIDEO: Sway Bhatia and Daniel Dunlow Join Joshua Turchin's THE EARLY NIGHT SHOW

VIDEO: Ali Stroker Joins Latest Episode of TAMRON HALL Photo

VIDEO: Ali Stroker Joins Latest Episode of TAMRON HALL


More Hot Stories For You

  • Get the Most Out of Your Theater Content with BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • Jakarta Performing Arts Center Will Stream THE LAST FIVE YEARS This Summer
  • VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE's Dana Steingold Invites You to Join Her Masterclass!
  • Hi Jakarta Production Announces the Performing Art Awards