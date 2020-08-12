Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: Omalolu Fiki Performs '_____ told me' for Milwaukee Rep's OUR HOME TO YOUR HOME Series

'_____ told me' is an original piece by Omalolu Fiki and Liliana Camille Padilla.

Aug. 12, 2020  

While the stages remain dark during the COVID-19 global pandemic, Milwaukee Rep is rallying its creative resources to bring the world-class theater audiences have come to know and love directly into homes.

In the latest installment of their Our Home to Your Home series, Omalolu Fiki performs the original piece '_____ told me'.

