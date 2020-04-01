Update To The 2019/2020 Off Broadway And MC Presents Series At The Marcus Performing Arts Center
The Marcus Performing Arts Center has announced cancellations and postponements for the Spring 2020 Off Broadway and MC Presents series
Here is the current list of shows that are either .
National Geographic Live - On the Trail of Big Cats: Rescheduled for September 24, 2020 | Uihlein Hall
Hiplet: Rescheduled for September 30, 2020 | Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall
Neil Berg's 50 Years of Rock-n-Roll: Rescheduled for April 16, 2021 | Uihlein Hall
The Second City's Laughing for All the Wrong Reasons: Cancelled
The Comedy of Hamlet...Kinda Sorta: Postponed
