Update To The 2019/2020 Off Broadway And MC Presents Series At The Marcus Performing Arts Center

The Marcus Performing Arts Center has announced cancellations and postponements for the Spring 2020 Off Broadway and MC Presents series



Here is the current list of shows that are either .





National Geographic Live - On the Trail of Big Cats: Rescheduled for September 24, 2020 | Uihlein Hall



Hiplet: Rescheduled for September 30, 2020 | Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall



Neil Berg's 50 Years of Rock-n-Roll: Rescheduled for April 16, 2021 | Uihlein Hall



The Second City's Laughing for All the Wrong Reasons: Cancelled



The Comedy of Hamlet...Kinda Sorta: Postponed







Find updates and more at MarcusCenter.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Milwaukee, WI Stories

More Hot Stories For You