Update To The 2019/2020 Off Broadway And MC Presents Series At The Marcus Performing Arts Center

The Marcus Performing Arts Center has announced cancellations and postponements for the Spring 2020 Off Broadway and MC Presents series

National Geographic Live - On the Trail of Big Cats: Rescheduled for September 24, 2020 | Uihlein Hall

Hiplet: Rescheduled for September 30, 2020 | Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall

Neil Berg's 50 Years of Rock-n-Roll: Rescheduled for April 16, 2021 | Uihlein Hall

The Second City's Laughing for All the Wrong Reasons: Cancelled

The Comedy of Hamlet...Kinda Sorta: Postponed



Find updates and more at MarcusCenter.org.



