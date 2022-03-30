Upcoming Lineup Of Broadway Shows Announced At Marcus Performing Arts Center

Marcus Performing Arts Center (MPAC), Johnson Financial Group, and Broadway Across America are proud to announce the 2022-23 Broadway at the Marcus Center season, along with the new MPAC Presents series for 2022-23.

Broadway season includes:

Beautiful-The Carole King Musical November 8-13, 2022

Les Misérables* November 29 - December 4, 2022

My Fair Lady January 3-8, 2023

Hairspray February 7-12, 2023

Six March 7-12, 2023

Disney's Frozen April 6 - 16, 2023

Hadestown May 2-7, 2023

*Add to make it a 7-show package

"The upcoming 2022-23 season is full of exciting shows fresh from Broadway," said Johnson Financial Group President and CEO Jim Popp. "Johnson Financial Group is proud to support the Marcus Performing Arts Center as they continue to expand and diversify the vibrancy of Milwaukee's performing arts scene."

MPAC continues expanding programming with a new season of MPAC Presents offerings including 3-show series of Dance, Jazz, and National Geographic Live plus numerous world music, comedy and family events that will be announced in the coming weeks. Details of the complete season can be found at www.marcuscenter.org/mpacpresents.

"This season of MPAC Presents represents our commitment to engaging the community with inspiring performing arts programming from around the world. These programs reflect not only artistic excellence but the diversity of our community," said Kendra Whitlock Ingram, MPAC President & CEO. "We look forward to entering our 28th year presenting the best of touring Broadway with another incredible season of Tony Award-winning shows. We are so grateful for the continued support our subscribers, donors, ticket buyers, and community."

MPAC Dance Series includes:

Hip Hop Nutcracker

November 26, 2022

Tchaikovsky's Score, Hip Hop Dance, NYC Style

A holiday mash-up for the whole family. This contemporary dance spectacle is a re-mixed and re-imagined version of the classic, blending hip hop dance and Tchaikovsky's timeless music into a heart-stirring and inspirational holiday event, brought to life by a powerhouse cast of a dozen all-star dancers, a DJ, a violinist, and MC Kurtis Blow, on of hip hop's founding fathers.

Step Afrika!

January 19, 2023

Step Afrika! blends percussive dance styles practiced by historically African American fraternities and sororities; traditional West and Southern African dances; and an array of contemporary dance and art forms into a cohesive, compelling artistic experience. Performances are much more than dance shows; they integrate songs, storytelling, humor and audience participation. The blend of technique, agility, and pure energy makes each performance unique and leaves the audience with their hearts pounding.

Nrityagram Dance Ensemble

April 28, 2023

One of the premier Indian dance ensembles performing today, the Nrityagram Dance Ensemble (pronounced NRI-thyuh-graam) has the unprecedented distinction of making The New York Times "Best Dance of the Year" list two consecutive years in a row. More than a dance company, Nrityagram was founded as a Gurukula (school) devoted to Indian dance. The all-female ensemble's daily life of intensive training and meditation brings to the stage compelling captivating performances that are at once sensual and lyrical.

3-show Dance Series packages start at just $77.

MPAC Jazz Series includes:

Jazz at Lincoln Center

February 2, 2023

The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra (JLCO), comprising 15 of the finest jazz soloists and ensemble players today, has been the Jazz at Lincoln Center resident orchestra since 1988 and spends over a third of the year on tour across the world. Under Music Director Wynton Marsalis, the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra performs a vast repertoire, from rare historic compositions to Jazz at Lincoln Center-commissioned works.

Afro Cuban All Stars

March 2, 2023

The Afro-Cuban All Stars (ACAS) is a unique orchestra devoted to promoting the complete story of Cuban music. With each show the orchestra exposes Cuba's rich musical history interpreting most of its musical genres. With the Afro-Cuban All Stars, Juan de Marcos has developed much more than a musical group, he created an institution. The current line-up of ACAS consists of the finest Cuban musicians, all alumni of Cuba's greatest bands. The Afro Cuban All Stars is a band constantly telling the story of Cuban music to the rest of the world.

Kandace Springs

April 20, 2023

Kandace Springs' refined mix of R&B, jazz, and pop has been showcased with albums, Soul Eyes (2016), Indigo (2018), and her most personal work yet, The Women Who Raised Me (2020), her loving tribute to the great female singers who inspired her to begin her journey that has now taken her to the Monterey and Newport Jazz Festivals. A gifted singer, songwriter, and pianist on the rise, Springs puts her own spin on songs associated with a dozen of the greatest female vocalists of all-time, including Ella Fitzgerald, Roberta Flack, Astrud Gilberto, Lauryn Hill, Billie Holiday, Norah Jones, Diana Krall, Carmen McRae, Bonnie Raitt, Sade, Nina Simone, and Dusty Springfield. At the center as always is Kandace's unique piano style and soul-drenched vocals.

3-show Jazz Series packages start at just $65.

National Geographic Live Speaker Series includes:

The following shows bring premium storytelling and visually stunning imagery to the stage. Audience members will be treated to an immersive and engaging evening hearing first-hand accounts of science, adventure, and exploration from world-class explorers who inspire and change the world.

Untamed with Filipe Deandrade

October 20, 2022

Filmmaker Filipe DeAndrade shows what it's like to come face-to-face with wild animals, survive extreme environments, and make unexpected discoveries.

View from Above with Terry Virts

March 16, 2023

One of only four astronauts to have piloted a Space Shuttle, flown a Russian Soyuz aircraft, performed space walks, and commanded the International Space Shuttle, Terry shares his view of our planet from a new perspective.

T-Rex Rises with Lindsay Zanno

Date TBA

How did T-Rex become the iconic apex predator of North America 67 million years ago? Paleontologist Dr. Lindsay Zanno is uncovering the answer and along the way, she has discovered many new species-including some of the earliest predecessors of T-Rex.

3-show National Geographic Live Speaker Series packages start at just $60

In addition to the curated series events above, MPAC Presents will also include a number of additional shows throughout the season. A partial list is as follows [we need to add dates for each of these shows:

Yemen Blues: Led by singer & composer Ravid Kahalani Yemen Blues is a powerful mix of Yemenite, West African & Jazz influences. The mambo and North African rhythms create a joyful and deep foundation, while the vocals remind the listener of ancient Arabic chants mixed with funk & blues.

The Red Hot Chilli Pipers: Bagpipes with attitude, drums with a Scottish accent and a show so hot it carries its own health warning. Equal parts traditional Scottish folk tunes and legendary rock hits, Red Hot Chilli Pipers deliver a concert experience unlike any other!

Golden Dragon Acrobats: Danny Chang and his Golden Dragon Acrobats have a 30+ year US touring history presenting a centuries-old Chinese art form showcasing amazing athleticism and heart-stopping stunts.

Winnie the Pooh: Disney's iconic Winnie the Pooh and his best friends come to life in a beautifully crafted musical stage adaptation. Featuring The Sherman Brothers' classic Grammy-award winning music this new story from the Hundred Acre Wood is told using stunning life-sized puppetry.

Chicago Immigrant Orchestra: The Chicago Immigrant Orchestra explores the relationships and differences among the traditions of the Far East to Western Europe, Africa and the Americas, creating a unique and cohesive tapestry of cultures.

BAT: A Meat Loaf Celebration featuring The Neverland Express + American Idol Winner Caleb Johnson The Neverland Express includes world-class alumni of Meat Loaf's official band. Led by his Record Producer, Music Director, Guitarist, Paul Crook with drummer, John Miceli and guitarist, Randy Flowers, the band stays true to the original recordings while delivering the excitement of a live Meat Loaf show. Caleb Johnson (the winner of American Idol season 13) delivers his own unique stamp to Meat Loaf classics while staying true to the essence of Meat Loaf's delivery. Created & produced by Paul Crook, this is the only show that was officially endorsed by Meat Loaf.

More MPAC Presents shows will be announced soon. All artists, and dates are subject to change.