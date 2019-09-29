Theater RED and Carroll University Present ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

Hey Nonny Nonny! Theater RED announces the musical ONCE UPON A MATTRESS produced in collaboration with students, faculty, and alumni of Carroll University. ONCE UPON A MATTRESS tells the story of the brave and strong Princess Winnifred who comes to the rescue of a kingdom in need of a new outlook on love, leadership, and life. This classic fairy tale gets a modern musical reimagining in the Otteson Theatre on Carroll University's campus in November 2019.

Theater RED's Eric Welch will direct. Mr. Welch was the recipient of the 2019 Footlights People's Choice Award for Outstanding Direction for a Musical (Professional) for Theater RED's NINE the musical, which also took home the People's Choice Award for Outstanding Musical (Professional). ONCE UPON A MATTRESS features music by Mary Rogers, lyrics by Marshall Barer, and book by Jay Thompson, Dean Fuller, and Marshall Barer. With Music Direction by Julie Johnson, ONCE UPON A MATTRESS features many well-known and hummable tunes, such as "An Opening for a Princess", "Shy", "Sensitivity", "Song of Love", and "Happily Ever After".

"Sometimes princesses don't act like princesses." If you thought you knew the story of "The Princess and the Pea", you may be in for a walloping surprise! Did you know, for instance, that Princess Winnifred actually swam the moat to reach Prince Dauntless the Drab? Or that Lady Larken's love for Sir Harry provided a rather compelling reason that she reach the bridal altar post haste? Or that, in fact, it wasn't the pea at all that caused the princess a sleepless night? Carried on a wave of wonderful songs, by turns hilarious and raucous, romantic and melodic, this rollicking spin on the familiar classic of royal courtship and comeuppance provides for some side-splitting shenanigans. Chances are you'll never look at fairy tales quite the same way again.

Dates: Friday, November 15 at 7:30 PM Saturday, November 16 at 7:30 PM, Sunday, November 17 at 2:00 PM, Friday, November 22 at 7:30 PM Saturday, November 23 at 2:00 PM, and Saturday, November 23 at 7:30 PM

Tickets: $20 General Admission (Order online at www.theaterred.com)

Location: Otteson Theatre, Carroll University, 238 N East Ave, Waukesha, WI 53186





