The Waukesha Civic Theatre presents Pee Wee Players on Saturday, October, 26th from 9:00-11:00 am. This workshop is for students ages 4-5. Tuition is $40. Financial aid is available.

The Waukesha Civic Theatre is committed to inclusive classes. Students of all backgrounds and ethnicities are encouraged to register.

Join us for a Saturday morning full of singing, dancing, and imagination. The students will be singing and dancing on stage, as well as enjoying arts and crafts off stage as they help create items for the big show at 10:45 am. This one is too cute to miss!

Registration is available online. Please register early. If the minimum number of registrations for a class is not met, classes may be canceled or combined at the discretion of the instructors. Please call the office or email Doug Jarecki (djarecki@waukeshacivictheatre.org) with questions. We accept MasterCard, Visa, Discover, and American Express.

For more information, visit us at www.waukeshacivictheatre.org.





