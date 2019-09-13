The Second City Knits THE GOOD, THE BAD & THE UGLY SWEATER This Holiday Season

It's the most wonderfully tacky time of the year-ish! Laugh along with The Second City as comedy's best and brightest roast the chestnuts outta all the things we lovingly loathe about the season. It's enough merriment and music to keep you jolly 'til the holiday hangover wears off.



Fresh, fast and always spectacularly funnya??,a?? The Second City is celebrating sixty years of producing cutting-edge satirical revues and launching the careers of generation after generation of comedy's best and brightest.



Performances will be on November 29-December 1 in the Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall and are part of the Broadway at the Marcus Center Series sponsored by Associated Bank and The Fitz at The Ambassador Hotel.



Tickets for The Second City go on sale today and can be purchased in person at the Marcus Center Box Office at 929 North Water Street, Downtown Milwaukee, by phone at 414-273-7206, or online at MarcusCenter.org or Ticketmaster.com. Groups of 10 or more SAVE! and should call Group Sales at 414-273-7121 x210 or x213.





