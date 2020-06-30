The Plymouth Arts Center Youth Summer Art Camps Begin July 6

The Plymouth Arts Center is presenting "Twinkle Twinkle Summer Art Camps" conducted by Art Teacher and Professional Artist Mary Starnitcky. The camps will be held on the back patio of the Arts Center and will move indoors in case of severe weather. Workshops run Monday-Thursday with a morning session for students in grades 1-4and an afternoon session for students in grades 5-8.

2020 Camps are as follows: Painting Week: July 6-9; Zoo Week: July 13-16; Drawing Week: July 20-23; Pirate Week: August 3-6; & Wizard Week: Aug 10-13. Morning sessions for grades 1-4 runs from 10:00am-12:00pm and afternoon sessions for grades 5-8 run from 1:00-3:00pm.

An art project based 4-day camp, join local SASD art teacher, Mary, as she helps you create fun, whimsical, and imaginative masterpieces. Medium specific classes will focus on those techniques, while themed classes will use different mediums to create projects. Pre-registration is required to have supplies ready. Classes are $85 ($75 member) per student with all supplies included.

Mary Starnitcky has worked as an award-winning artist and educator for the past 30 years. Graduating from UW Stout, and with her master's from National Louis University, Mary's work has been on exhibit in Sheboygan and Madison. She also has been involved with many local organizations including Girl Scouts, 4-H and Love Bowls. She believes, "Students have so much to offer in a variety of the arts, they just need a little guiding hand to let it out."

To register, please contact the Plymouth Arts Center, P.O. Box 253, Plymouth, Wi 53073 or call (920)892-8409; Email plymouthartsclasses@gmail.com or visit our website: www.plymoutharts.org for more information.

