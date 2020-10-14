The Plymouth Arts Center Presents New Exhibition RECENT WORK BY THE WISCONSIN WATERCOLOR SOCIETY

The exhibition will be on display in Gallery 110 North through November 27, 2020.

The Plymouth Arts Center presents the new exhibition "Recent Work by the Wisconsin Watercolor Society." The exhibition will be on display in Gallery 110 North through November 27, 2020.



Presenting sponsors for this show are Franz Backus and Conrad and Barbara Barrows.



The Wisconsin Watercolor Society was established in 1952 in Milwaukee. The group began with a few members and has grown to almost 100 members from throughout Wisconsin. The WWS was the first organization to be devoted exclusively to watercolor painting. Its purpose was then, and still is, to promote watercolor as an important medium with exhibits throughout the state of Wisconsin and to serve as a catalyst for those genuinely interested in watercolor.



Plymouth Arts Center gallery hours are Tuesday-Friday, 10am-4 pm, Saturday - Sunday, Noon-3 pm. Closed Mondays and Holidays. Admission to Gallery 110 North is always free thanks in part to their generous sponsors. Tour Groups are always welcome. Please visit the Plymouth Arts Center Gift Shop for fine art gifts made by their members. For more information contact The Plymouth Arts Center, 920-892-8409 or visit them at www.plymoutharts.org

Shows View More Milwaukee, WI Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You