The Meyer Theatre Will Reopen July 31 With THE FRANKSTONES

According to Fox 11, The Meyer Theatre is set to re-open on July 31 with performances from Let Me Be Frank Productions. "The Frankstones" will be presented from July 31 - August 15.

The theatre will be enforcing social distancing measures, limiting its capacity to just 25% of its usual 1,000. Sanitizing stations will also be available throughout the theatre, and the theatre will be sanitized after each show.

The Frankstones

Diamonds and Gold and the Meyer Theatre present Let Me Be Frank Productions' all-new comedy musical "The Frankstones."

Mr. Slate calls Fred and Barney to his office and announces his retirement. He tells the boys that one of them will be his replacement at the quarry and will become the Grand Poobah of the Loyal Order of the Water Buffalo Lodge. The boys misunderstand and think they are both being promoted. Meanwhile, a cotillion is set up for the entertainment for the big event - Mr. Slate's retirement party. Also, there is a conflict with Pebbles, Bamm Bamm, and Rock Hardley. Pebbles is a senior at Prinstone University who happens to be interning at the William Morestone agency and is in charge of hiring entertainment acts. Bamm Bamm is sick of his job of flipping burgers at Bronto-King. He assumes he and his band are shoo-ins for the party since Pebbles is his girlfriend. There is tension because Pebbles is smitten with a rock star Rock Hardly. Hilarity ensues.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://meyertheatre.org/the-frankstones-2020-07-31/.

