The Florentine Opera Announces Summer Al Fresco Series

The Florentine Opera, Wisconsin's oldest fully professional performing arts organization, recently announced the 2021 Al Fresco Series.

Florentine's Al Fresco series is a three-part outdoor performance series with dinner options and safe socializing. This unique series will be staged in beautiful private gardens around southeast Wisconsin in River Hills, on Milwaukee's Eastside and Fredonia.

The first Al Fresco performance is Flora & Fauna and will be held July 17th in River Hills. Flora & Fauna will explore the natural world through a variety of short songs from around the world, performed in the stunning artistic gardens of the Robbins family. The summer concert residents will share music inspired by the flowers and creatures who burst onto the scene in summer. Experience the contrast of playful "fauna" with pensive "flora."

Following Flora & Fauna, Favorite Opera Scenes will be performed on August 13th. Favorite Opera Scenes will take place on a gorgeous 60-acre property abutting a river in Fredonia. The summer concert residents will regale audiences with their capstone performance featuring classic scenes from our favorite operas. This event is hosted by Rachel Bloch and Adam Christian.

The final Al Fresco performance will feature John Holiday on September 1st on Milwaukee's Eastside. John Holiday is well-known for his astounding run on NBC's hit show, The Voice. John, an Appleton-native, is a countertenor who will wow audiences with his remarkable talent. During this program curated by this classically trained and many-faceted artist, expect the unexpected. Mr. Holiday will sing everything from Ella Fitzgerald to straight-up opera. This event is hosted by Andy Nunemaker.

Guests have the option of bringing their own picnics and beverages or purchasing upscale dinner baskets.

Please email tickets@florentineopera.org or call 414.291.5700 ext 224 with questions. Learn more about the Al Fresco Series at: https://www.florentineopera.org/al-fresco