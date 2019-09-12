​​​​​​​TWAS THE MONTH BEFORE CHRISTMAS Returns to Marcus Center

Doug Jarecki's 'Twas The Month Before Christmas returns to the Marcus Center's Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall for a limited engagement on December 18-22. Tickets go on sale this Friday, September 13 at 12:00 pm and are available at the Marcus Center Box Office. Tickets can be purchased in person at 929 North Water Street, Downtown Milwaukee, by phone at 414-273-7206 or online at MarcusCenter.org or Ticketmaster.com. Groups 10 or more SAVE! and should call Group Sales at 414-273-7121 x210 or x213.



'Twas The Month Before Christmas, by Milwaukee actor and playwright Doug Jarecki, takes a sweet and silly look at the 'other' stories that led up to that magical night in Bethlehem. See Joseph and Mary, the three kings, and the innkeeper and his daughter like you've never seen them before. This hilarious and heartfelt story is sure to put the whole family in the holiday spirit.





We have all heard the story of that magical night in Bethlehem, but ever wonder about the story before the story? 'Twas The Month Before Christmas is sure to put you in the holiday spirit as it tells the 'other' stories that led to that night. Doug Jarecki's hilarious and touching play looks at the lives of Joseph and Mary, the three kings, and the innkeeper and his daughter, and shows you what things might have been like for them. Did they all understand their role in all of this? Was anyone freaking out just a little bit? This family friendly show will keep you laughing and smiling from start to finish.





