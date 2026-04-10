Door Shakespeare Unveils Directors for 2026 Summer Season

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Door Shakespeare has announced the directing team for its 2026 summer season, with Suzanne Graff set to direct THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST and Eva Breneman making her company debut with LOVE’S LABOUR’S LOST. The two directors bring experience in Shakespeare, classical comedy, and text-based theater to the upcoming productions.

The season will run from June 29 through August 22, 2026. LOVE’S LABOUR’S LOST will be performed Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 7:30 p.m., while THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST will run Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 5:00 p.m.

Graff, a former Executive Director of Door Shakespeare, has directed and performed in numerous productions with the company, including THE MERCHANT OF VENICE, MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING, TARTUFFE, and THE TEMPEST. Her credits also include Off-Broadway performances in TWELFTH NIGHT and ZOMBIES FROM THE BEYOND, as well as work with the National Shakespeare Company and theaters across the Midwest.

Breneman brings a background in directing and voice and text coaching, with recent credits including AS YOU LIKE IT and THE WINTER’S TALE with Montana Shakespeare in the Parks, and UNCLE VANYA with American Players Theatre. She has also worked with Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Writers Theatre, and The Goodman Theatre, among others.

Ticketing Information

Tickets and additional information are available at doorshakespeare.com.