THE COMEDY OF HAMLET... KINDA SORTA to Play at the Marcus Center this May

The Marcus Performing Arts Center will co-present The Comedy of Hamlet..Kinda Sorta with writer/director, Patrick Schmitz. The performances will feature the Shakesparody Players and will take place in Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall on May 14-16. Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 7 and can be purchased in person at the Marcus Center Box Office at 929 North Water Street, Downtown Milwaukee, by phone at 414-273-7206, or online at MarcusCenter.org or Ticketmaster.com. Groups of 10 or more SAVE! and should call Groups Sales at 414-273-7121 x210 or x213.

A parody retelling of the original story with contemporary language and a comedic bite. Hamlet, Prince of Denmark, finds out that his uncle Claudius killed his father to obtain the throne, and plans revenge...kinda sorta. The cast, full of comedy heavyweights, keeps the audience on their toes with fast-paced quipping and engaging antics.

Recommended for ages 13 and up.

Patrick Schmitz Bio:

Written and Directed By Patrick SchmitzStarring the Shakesparody Players

Patrick is in his seventh year as the theatre teacher at Brown Deer High School. He is a local playwright from Milwaukee and The Comedy of Romeo and Juliet...kinda sorta is the twelfth play he's written. He has worked as the lead improvisation coach at First Stage Children's Theater for 20 years. He has performed/taught for Comedy Sportz, taken classes through Second City and IO in Chicago, and has performed stand-up comedy throughout the state. He's worked as the co-producer for the Milwaukee Comedy Festival and he is also the founder/artistic director for a guerilla theatre operation called Sketch 22.





Related Articles Shows View More Milwaukee, WI Stories

More Hot Stories For You