THE CAKE Will Be Performed by Renaissance Theaterworks Beginning This Week

Renaissance Theaterworks (RTW) presents THE CAKE by Bekah Brunstetter, October 22 - November 14, at their new artistic home, 255 S. Water St. The play is directed by RTW's Co-Founder and Artistic Director Suzan Fete and stars Tara Mallen, April Paul, Courtney Tucker, Sam White and Michael Pink

A joyful, fun play that also takes a hard look at tough topics, THE CAKE draws from the real news story and legal saga of a bakery refusing to make a wedding cake for a gay couple.

Della, a sweet, God-fearing Christian, is also the best baker in North Carolina. Nothing would make Della happier than making a wedding cake for her best friend's daughter, Jenny. Except that Della's beloved Jenny is marrying a woman. A deliciously funny, multi-layered play about what divides us and brings us together, and the power of love - and cake.

The story delves into many current topic such as LGBTQIA+ issues, discrimination, homophobia, self-identity, religion, family, relationships, Southern culture, nostalgia for "home," reality TV competitions, the impact of social media, the wedding industry and dietary restrictions.

For 29 seasons, RTW has promoted the work of women in theater onstage and off, and in 2021-2022 highlights What Really Matters - Identity, Belonging, Connection. The bold, edgy, thought-provoking lineup of theater continues with ACTUALLY, a smart, profound exploration of the culture of sexual consent in the college environment; and MUTHALAND, a play based on actual events about a young Indian American woman's journey of discovering her own voice. The 2021-2022 season kicked off with the EIGHTH Br!NK NEW PLAY FESTIVAL in September. This will be RTW's first full season at their new artistic home at the 255 S Water Street in Next Act Theatre.

Tickets: General Admission $40; R-T-W.com; Box Office: 414-278-0765; Flex Pass Subscriptions available until November 14