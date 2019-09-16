Susi Schuele Artwork to Go On Display in the Waukesha State Bank Art Gallery

The Waukesha Civic Theatre will display the work of Susi Schuele from August 28-October 8, 2019 in the Waukesha State Bank Art Gallery. There will be a reception on Saturday, October 5, from 4:30-6:30 pm. There will be an Art Crawl on Saturday, October 5, as well.

Susi Schuele is a self-taught abstract artist. Raised in the Northwest suburbs of Chicago, she now lives in the Town of Lisbon, Wisconsin with her husband, Chuck and their two very spoiled dogs and studio mates, Stardust and Hanna.

Schuele was nominated for the "People's Choice" award in the ArtisTTable 2017 Women's Exhibition online. She a member of many art communities and associations, including the League of Milwaukee Artists among others. She has been represented by the Gallery of Wisconsin Art (GOWA) in West Bend, Wisconsin since 2017 and Woodland Studios in Stoughton, Wisconsin since 2018. She has exhibited at prestigious exhibitions for abstract and contemporary art at GOWA and was featured in the One of a Kind Spring Art Show Fine Art Gallery in Chicago, IL in 2018 and 2019.

The Waukesha State Bank Art Gallery is located in the Margaret Brate Bryant Civic Theatre building, 264 W. Main Street, downtown Waukesha. The Waukesha Civic Theatre Box Office and The Waukesha State Bank Art Gallery are open from Noon - 5:00 pm Tuesday - Friday, and will be open during the Art Crawl on October 5 as well as two hours prior to weekend performances of The Little Prince (September 13-29); PIX Flix: The Sound Of Music (September 16); and The Emperor's New Tuxedo (October 3-6).

To inquire about performance times and prices for the Waukesha Civic Theatre's productions of The Little Prince (September 13-29); PIX Flix: The Sound Of Music (September 16); and The Emperor's New Tuxedo (October 3-6), please call the Box Office at (262) 547-0708.

For more information, visit us at www.waukeshacivictheatre.org.





