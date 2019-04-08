Sunset Playhouse Announces 2019-2020 Sidenotes Cabaret Season

Sunset Playhouse has announced six original productions to be offered as part of its 2019-2020 SideNotes Cabaret Series. SideNotes offers a unique assortment of musical entertainment presented by talented professionals in the comfortable atmosphere of the Marla Eichmann Studio Theater, a relaxed and intimate setting complete with a full-service bar.

The SideNotes season begins in September with CROWN JEWELS OF JAZZ, an homage to the women who reigned supreme in America's original art form. In December, UNFORGETTABLE celebrates the 100 th birthday of Nat King Cole, an extraordinary pianist and singer.

BACKSTAGE BROADWAY, a cabaret offered in February, will feature veteran performers sharing music, memories, and anecdotes from their experiences on the Great White Way. In March, RHODE'S ROADHOUSE ROWDIES will offer an eclectic mix of music from folk to funk.

In May, music by chick singers of the '70s will be featured in a cabaret titled NOBODY DOES IT BETTER. The SideNotes Series concludes in June with THE START OF SOMETHING BIG, an encore performance paying tribute to iconic duo Steve Lawrence and Eydie Gormé.

CROWN JEWELS OF JAZZ - September 26-29, 2019

UNFORGETTABLE: THE MUSIC OF NAT KING COLE - December 4-8, 2019

BACKSTAGE BROADWAY - February 13-16, 2020

RHODE'S ROADHOUSE ROWDIES - March 19-22, 2020

NOBODY DOES IT BETTER: CHICK SINGERS OF THE '70s - May 7-10, 2020

THE START OF SOMETHING BIG: A TRIBUTE TO STEVE & EYDIE - June 11-14, 2020

Season tickets for the 2019-2020 season at Sunset Playhouse are now on sale, both Full Package and Pick & Choose Flexible Package. Individual tickets will go on sale July 2, 2019.

Sunset Playhouse is proud to be celebrating its diamond anniversary 60 th season as one of the city's premier community theaters, offering eight productions in its Furlan Auditorium. The Playhouse also is home to four professional series: the Musical MainStage Concert Series, the SideNotes Cabarets, the After Sunset Studio Series, and the bug in a rug Children's Theater series.

To reserve tickets or for more information, call 262-782-4430 or visit sunsetplayhouse.com. For group sales, contact Stephanie at 262-782-4431, ext. 291.





Related Articles Shows View More Milwaukee, WI Stories

More Hot Stories For You