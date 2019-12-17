Steering Committee Plans 36th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration

The 36th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Celebration, coordinated by the MLK Steering Committee, will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the Marcus Performing Arts Center. The program will begin at 1:00 PM in Uihlein Hall and highlight our youth who interpreted Dr. King's works through art, including visual art, speech and writing contests from Milwaukee Public Schools, Wauwatosa Public Schools and West Bend Public Schools.



The only cities that have celebrated Dr. King's Birthday annually since 1984 are Atlanta, Georgia and Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The theme for this year's program is "Your Life Has Significance."



Young people who are involved in the performing arts will also be highlighted as they salute Dr. King's legacy through music, dance, and song. This year's performers include: The United Indians Of Milwaukee Youth Performers and Water Street Dance.



This year we are fortunate to have performer and activist, Dr. Derrell Acon, at the event. Fulbright scholar Dr. Derrell Acon is a dynamic performer/teacher/activist who has appeared in venues across the nation, Africa, and Europe. As an award-winning bass-baritone, Derrell Acon understands the level of passion and understanding that music can instill. An award-winning bass-baritone, Dr. Acon is well-known for his groundbreaking work as an activist on the subject matter of race and equity, and has reached the minds of audiences around the world.



The event concludes with the Paulette Y. Copeland Reception at 3:00 PM. Admission to this event, as well as the reception, is free and open to the community. Complimentary parking in the Marcus Center Parking Structure will also be available. For more information, visit www.marcuscenter.org.





