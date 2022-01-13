Skylight Music Theatre's LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Raises Funds for Sojourner Family Peace Center

Skylight Music Theatre's recent production of Little Shop of Horrors raised $2,131.94 in support of Sojourner Family Peace Center, the largest nonprofit provider of domestic violence prevention and intervention services in Wisconsin.

Little Shop of Horrors is a beloved musical with a score by Ashman & Menken (Disney's The Little Mermaid, Aladdin), about a flower shop clerk who unwittingly allows an innocent little flytrap to grow to an unstoppable carnivorous force.

Skylight Artistic Director Michael Unger, who directed the show, encouraged audiences to donate to Sojourner, in response to challenges one of the characters faces in the show. "Make no mistake, this is a musical comedy," said Unger. "But it is also a satire that does not shy away from serious issues. Even musical comedy can serve as an agent for social change, and we were pleased to partner with Sojourner to help support their important mission and this critical need in our community."

Skylight collected donations on behalf of Sojourner for its efforts to combat domestic violence. Audiences were encouraged to contribute via a QR code in the program.

"Little Shop of Horrors is a comedy, but with a story that includes the difficult subject of domestic violence. We are grateful to Skylight Music Theatre for sharing the spotlight with Sojourner throughout their production to raise awareness and gifts in support of our lifesaving programs," said Carmen Pitre, Sojourner President & CEO.

About Sojourner Family Peace Center

A pillar for peace for nearly 50 years, Sojourner Family Peace Center Peace provides an array of support aimed at helping families affected by domestic violence achieve safety, justice, and well-being. Serving over 11,800 clients each year, Sojourner Peace House provides domestic violence prevention and intervention services. www.familypeacecenter.org.