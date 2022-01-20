Skylight Music Theatre to Present Free Screening of Documentary SOUTH

Skylight Music Theatre will present a rare opportunity to see the documentary South, made up of actual film footage of Ernest Shackleton's doomed Trans-Antarctic Expedition from 1914-1917 on his ship, The Endurance.

Daring Australian photographer Frank Hurley captured the journey from start to finish, including key moments such as the triumphant sendoff of the 28-member crew and 70 dogs on board, The Endurance becoming stuck in ice, the ship's eventual collapse, and the men's miraculous rescue after nearly two years adrift.

"This spectacular footage, taken over 100 years ago, offers an extraordinary perspective of the fateful expedition and is an exciting companion piece to Skylight's upcoming production of Ernest Shackleton Loves Me," said Michael Unger, Skylight Music Theatre Artistic Director. Ernest Shackleton Loves Me runs January 21 through Feb. 6 at Skylight Music Theatre.

The free screening of South will be Saturday, January 29 at 3:45 p.m. between the 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. performances of Ernest Shackleton Loves Me at Skylight Music Theatre in the beautiful Cabot Theatre at the Broadway Theatre Center, 158 N. Broadway, in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward. Safety requirements are in effect, including masks while indoors and proof of vaccination or negative Covid test.

The screening is free, but registration is required. Space is limited.

Screening length: 1 hour 20 minutes.

Screening permission courtesy of the British Film Institute

About "Ernest Shackleton Loves Me"

Ernest Shackleton Loves Me won the Best New Musical of the 2017 Off-Broadway Alliance Awards. Skylight's production will be the first time the show is presented in the Midwest. With ingenuity, modern pop music, and cutting-edge video, Ernest Shackleton Loves Me is a romantic adventure linking a struggling modern-day, single-mom composer/violinist and the early-1900's, intrepid, banjo-playing, Antarctic explorer, Ernest Shackleton. Digital projections of actual footage from Shackleton's expeditions are incorporated into the multimedia set design. The musical is directed by Jill Anna Ponasik.

