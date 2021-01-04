Skylight Music Theatre to Postpone Remaining In-Person Productions in Skylight's Revised 2020-2021 Season

Skylight Music Theatre has released the following statement regarding the cancellation of upcoming in-person productions:

In response to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Skylight Music Theatre will postpone the remaining in-person productions in Skylight's revised 2020-2021 season. This decision addresses ongoing health and safety concerns for our audiences, artists and staff as well as City of Milwaukee orders limiting in-person gatherings to 10 people.

Skylight will postpone the following productions:

Evita previously scheduled March 12-28, 2021

Raisin previously scheduled May 7-23, 2021

Fledermaus MKE previously scheduled June 4-20, 2021

Our intention is to reschedule these productions into future seasons. We hope to announce new dates for these shows as well as for Little Shop of Horrors, (postponed last month), and Candide, (postponed earlier this year).

Skylight continues working to present outstanding music theatre productions and educational opportunities as safely as possible. Currently, we are offering Skylight Sings: A Holiday Special through January 10, 2021. New virtual offerings for 2021 will be announced in the coming weeks. KidsWrites in-school music theater workshops for grades 3-8 are also being made available online.

We are grateful for the enthusiastic ticket response that our 2020-2021 season generated and particularly for our patrons who chose to donate their tickets when shows were postponed. Tickets currently being held by subscribers and ticket holders will automatically be placed "on account" so that funds can be used in the future. If you prefer to donate or refund tickets or have any questions, please contact the Box Office at (414) 291-7800 or tickets@skylightmusictheatre.org. Box Office hours are Mon.-Fri. Noon to 5 p.m.

We thank everyone for their patience and support throughout this extraordinarily difficult time. It is not over yet, but there are reasons to be hopeful. We wish you a happier, brighter and healthier New Year and look forward to the day we can safely welcome you back into the Cabot Theatre.