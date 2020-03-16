Skylight Music Theatre is Rescheduling EVITA and CANDIDE

Skylight Music Theatre has released the following statement regarding upcoming performances:

With the public health emergency related to Covid-19 and our concern for the safety of our entire community, we are rescheduling Skylight's two upcoming shows, Evita and Candide.

Based on the most recent guidelines from the CDC, along with Skylight's commitment to keeping the artists and creative teams for each of these productions intact, we are planning on the following new dates:

Staged concert version of Evita: Sunday, May 10 through Sunday, May 17, 2020

Candide: Friday, May 29 through Sunday, June 21, 2020

If you currently have tickets for these productions, please hold on to them. As soon as possible, we will contact ticketholders via email to begin the process of exchanging tickets into corresponding dates and same seats. At this time, we are limiting Box Office communication to phone and email and will close the Box Office lobby window until further notice.

Like most work places, we anticipate staff schedules to be impacted. Therefore, we ask for your patience and understanding as we do our best to address all ticketing issues. Our first priority will be to exchange all current ticket holders into the new dates.

As a nonprofit, Skylight depends on revenue from ticket sales. For so many arts organizations across the country, any revenue loss from this devastating pandemic will be extremely difficult for us to recover. We truly value that you are part of the Skylight family and hope that, if you must cancel your tickets, you will consider donating them back to Skylight.

This is a challenging time for the arts community. Our artists and staff work tirelessly to create the exceptional performances you see on stage. It is not only our passion, but our livelihoods. If you are able, please consider making a tax-deductible contribution to Skylight here: https://bit.ly/2TXAoat. We need your support now more than ever.

Thank you for your patience and understanding as we navigate this rapidly evolving health crisis. Our work is only possible because of you - our Skylight family. During this difficult time, we are reminded of the quote painted on Skylight's Cabot Theatre ceiling, which celebrates why we do what we do: "To help us forget some things, remember others, and to refresh the dry places in our spirit."

We will get through this together, and look forward to welcoming you back home to Skylight.

Be well,

Jack R. Lemmon, Executive Director

Michael Unger, Artistic Director





