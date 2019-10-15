Skylight Music Theatre Extends NEWSIES One Week Due To Demand!

Skylight Music Theatre today announced that due to overwhelming demand, an additional week of performances has been added to Skylight's holiday show, Disney's Newsies. This triumphant Broadway blockbuster opens Friday, November 15 and runs through Sunday, December 29, 2019 with special early bird and family-friendly performance times, as well as a sensory-friendly performance. This feel-good, family-favorite musical will be presented in the beautiful Cabot Theatre at the Broadway Theatre Center, 158 N. Broadway, in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward.

Skylight Artistic Director Michael Unger also announced the names of 16 area students who will join the professional adult cast to perform in Newsies. "There cannot be a better time to present this musical than now. We are, again, at a point in our history when the youth of our country are succeeding as the engines of change on issues that affect them directly. I firmly believe we are all better for the efforts of these brave teenagers across America who, like the newsies of 120 years ago, are teaching us adults a thing or two," said Unger. "To have these talented, local high school and middle school performers in Newsies brings a vital exuberance and authenticity to this story and our stage."

Newsies features a cast of 30 and a live orchestra performing in Skylight's 350-seat jewel box Cabot Theatre. Special family-friendly performance times have been added at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Thursday Dec. 26 and Saturday Dec. 28. A sensory-friendly performance will take place on Wednesday, November 27 at 6 p.m. See full performance calendar below.

Set in turn-of-the century New York City, Newsies is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenaged newsies who dream of a better life far from the hardship of the streets. When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsboys' expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to fight for what's right and seize the day.

"This story is set at the turn-of-the-century, but it doesn't feel far away," said Molly Rhode, who directs the production. "The way these young people stand up and say, 'listen to me!' is happening right now, all across the globe. It is not a nostalgia piece. Its relevance and inspirational power are pertinent today. Newsies is not only exhilarating and triumphant Broadway musical entertainment, it shares a message of protest and persistence." Rhode directed Skylight's record-breaking productions of Annie (2017), Les Misérables (2013), and The Sound of Music (2012).

Newsies is inspired by the real-life "Newsboy Strike of 1899," when newsboy Kid Blink led a band of orphan and runaway newsboys on a two-week-long action against Pulitzer, Hearst, and other powerful newspaper publishers. Newsies addresses age-old themes of social injustice, exploitative labor practices, and David-versus-Goliath struggles as the young learn to harness their power against corruption.

Skylight showcased local young performers playing characters their own ages in Hairspray (2018) and Annie (2017). Newsies will continue that tradition with 16 young performers portraying the newsies. They include Abram Nelson (Whitefish Bay Middle School) and Edward Owczarski (St. Thomas Aquinas Academy), who will rotate in the role of Les, and the newsies ensemble: Joseph Davila (Hamilton High School), Francis Faye (Marquette University High School), Eloise Field (Kettle Moraine School for Arts and Performance), Kamani Graham (Pius XI), Nathan Kabara (Whitefish Bay High School), Keleous Lange (Waukesha South High School), Max Larson (Maryland Avenue Montessori), Michael Loomans (Slinger Middle School), Lily Miller (eAchieve Academy), Matthew Peterson (Whitnall High School), Alice Rivera (Woodlands School), Tikvah Schlissel (homeschooled), Paisley Schroeder (Montessori School of Waukesha), Nolan Van Haren (Kettle Moraine School for Arts and Performance).

Marco Tzunux will make his Skylight Music Theatre debut in the role of Jack Kelly. Tzunux has appeared regularly on Chicago stages, including Porchlight Music Theater, Drury Lane and Paramount Theatre. Among the other principal roles will be Rachael Zientek as Katherine Plumber. Zientek last appeared at Skylight Music Theatre as Hope in Urinetown, the Musical (2018).

Also returning to Skylight is Lee Palmer playing Pulitzer, who was previously seen at Skylight in Once on This Island (2015). Making their Skylight debuts are Jordan Arrasmith (Crutchie), Nicholas Parrott (Davey) and Natalie Harris (Medda Larkin). Also making their Skylight debuts are Abram Nelson and Edward Owczarski, who will rotate in the role of Les.

Music Director for the show is Christie Chiles Twillie, returning to Skylight after music directing Five Guys Named Moe (2019), which garnered her the Footlights 2019 Award for Best Musical Direction. Rhode is also collaborating with choreographer David Roman, who teaches for the Milwaukee Ballet and was recently seen in Pippin (2018) and In the Heights (2014) at Skylight.

Based on the 1992 Disney motion picture with a screenplay by Bob Tzudiker & Noni White, Newsies has grown into a cult phenomenon. It became a 2012 Broadway hit with a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken (Little Shop of Horrors, Sister Act) and Jack Feldman and a book by Tony Award-winner Harvey Fierstein (Kinky Boots).

Originally produced on Broadway by Disney Theatrical Productions in 2012, this production marks the first time for Skylight. Newsies features memorable songs like "Carrying the Banner," "Seize the Day," and "Santa Fe." Newsies has non-stop thrills and a timeless message, perfect for the whole family.

The New York Times said Newsies was "A stirring crowd pleaser. Terrific songs - buoyant melodies by Alan Menken and rousing lyrics by Jack Feldman - and a sweet, funny, emotionally satisfying book by Harvey Fierstein. A musical worth singing about! Even for the cynics among us, Newsies has a stirring, old-school sincerity that's hard to resist."

Tickets available at the Broadway Theatre Center Box Office, 158 N. Broadway, by calling (414) 291-7800, or visiting www.skylightmusictheatre.org





Related Articles Shows View More Milwaukee, WI Stories

More Hot Stories For You