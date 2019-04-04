Skylight Music Theatre Extends KISS ME, KATE; Full Cast and Creative

Skylight Music Theatre today announced the full cast and creative team for Kiss Me, Kate, plus a one-week extension. The musical will now run Friday,

May 17 through Sunday, June 16, 2019, with special early show times added. Performances are in Skylight's beautiful Cabot Theatre at the Broadway Theatre Center, 158 N. Broadway, in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward.

Kiss Me, Kate, considered one of Broadway's greatest treasures, won the very first Tony Award for Best Musical. With a sparkling score by Cole Porter, Kiss Me, Kate follows the onstage romance and backstage passion among a cast putting on a musical version of William Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew. This brilliant battle of the sexes features such unforgettable songs as "Too Darn Hot," "So In Love," "Always True To You In My Fashion," and "Another Op'nin', Another Show."

Jivoff to Direct, Marking Final Show in Current Artistic Director Role

Ray Jivoff will direct Kiss Me, Kate, marking his final show in his current role as Skylight Music Theatre artistic director.

He described Kiss Me, Kate as "the perfect Skylight show because the book is central and reflects our goal of telling stories that sing. The score covers a wide range of styles, from operetta to brassy show tunes, mirroring Skylight's mission of presenting the full spectrum of music theatre." Jivoff added that the show is "a delicious challenge requiring performers who can do it all - sing, dance, and handle Shakespearean text."

Wisconsin Connection

Kiss Me, Kate was inspired by the battling of husband-and-wife actors Alfred Lunt and Lynn Fontanne during their 1935 production of The Taming of the Shrew. Alfred Lunt was a Wisconsin native and the couple owned Ten Chimneys in Genesee Depot, now a southeastern Wisconsin landmark.

Kiss Me, Kate first opened on Broadway in 1948, had a Broadway revival in 1999 and is currently running in a new revival at Broadway's Roundabout Theatre Company starring Kelli O'Hara and Will Chase. This is the first time Skylight has produced the show.

The cast will be led by Rána Roman playing Lilli Vanessi/Katharine and Andrew Varela as Fred Graham/Petruchio. Joining them will be Kaylee Annable as Lois Lane/Bianca, Joe Capstick as Bill Calhoun/Lucentio, Jonathan Gillard Daly as Harry Trevor/Baptista/Howell, Ashley Rodriguez as Hattie, Sean Anthony Jackson as Paul/Hortensio, Doug Jarecki as First Man/Stagehand, Kelly Doherty as Second Man/Stagehand and Tim Rebers as Flynt/Gremio.

Tickets are $30 - $75 (plus tax and fees) and can be purchased in person at the Broadway Theatre Center Box Office, 158 N. Broadway, by calling (414) 291-7800, or visiting www.skylightmusictheatre.org





