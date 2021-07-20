Skylight Music Theatre Announces One-Day Sale for LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Skylight Music Theatre today announced a one-day sale for 25% off tickets for Little Shop of Horrors, running November 19, 2021 - January 2, 2022. Little Shop of Horrors was originally planned for the 2020 holiday season, but postponed due to the pandemic. Performances will take place in the Cabot Theatre at the Broadway Theatre Center, 158 N. Broadway, in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward.

Little Shop has become a worldwide phenomenon, devouring the hearts of theatregoers for over 30 years. Featuring a disarmingly funny love story and what is probably the most famous carnivorous plant in music theatre history, Little Shop of Horrors offers hilarious entertainment for the whole family.

The music, by creative geniuses Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (Disney's The Little Mermaid, Beauty and The Beast, and Aladdin), blends pop, doo-wop, Broadway, and Motown into heartfelt songs including "Suddenly Seymour" and "Somewhere that's Green."

One Day Ticket Sale Monday, July 26

On Monday, July 26 there will be a one-day sale offering 25% off single adult 'A' level tickets to Little Shop of Horrors. Call the Box Office (414) 291-7800 or visit at 158 N. Broadway from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., or online at www.skylightmusictheatre.org from 10 a.m. - 11:59 p.m. Use promo code PLANT25.

Skylight Revival Captures the Holiday Spirit

"Little Shop has been on our list to revive ever since it was a hit when Skylight presented it in 2003," said Artistic Director Michael Unger, who will direct the production. "We were getting close to opening this show last November, but had to delay due to the pandemic. We are thrilled to pick up where we left off and return to entertaining audiences with this tuneful, fun, and beloved musical."

Little Shop will offer special New Year's Eve and New Year's Day performances.

Creative Team Features Familiar Faces and Special Guests

Artistic Director Michael Unger will mark his Skylight mainstage directorial debut with Little Shop of Horrors. Unger was appointed as Artistic Director in September 2019, but his inaugural mainstage season was impacted by the pandemic.

"After the year we've had, Little Shop's hilarious and quirky story, loveable characters, tuneful score, and of course, massive, R&B singing carnivorous plant, will deliver the kind of biting satire and offbeat fun audiences have been missing, still crave, and are ready to return to," said Unger.

Music Director for the show is David Bonofiglio, who returns to Skylight after music directing The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Oklahoma!, Urinetown and Pippin. He will lead a three-piece band.

Gerry McIntyre will choreograph Little Shop of Horrors. He choreographed Berkshire Theatre Group's acclaimed production of Godspell last summer, the first musical to be produced in the U.S. since the pandemic shut down theater in 2020. An original Broadway cast member of Once on this Island in 1990, McIntyre has appeared on Broadway in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Uptown...It's Hot!, and Anything Goes, among others.

Skylight Revival of Hit Broadway Musical

Little Shop of Horrors premiered Off-Off-Broadway in 1982 before moving to the Orpheum Theatre Off-Broadway, where it had a five-year run. It later received numerous productions in the U.S. and abroad, and a subsequent Broadway production in 2003. Currently, it is generating buzz for an off-Broadway revival starring Jeremy Jordan (Newsies), Christian Borle (Something Rotten!), and Tammy Blanchard ("Life with Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows"). Little Shop of Horrors was also made into a 1986 film of the same name, directed by Frank Oz. At Skylight, the show was first presented in 2003.

"Little Shop is an immensely popular title," said Unger. "We think audiences will be thrilled to see this timeless favorite featuring our wonderful and diverse local cast."

The New York Times said Little Shop of Horrors "leaves the audience... feeling just like Audrey II between victims - ravenous for more." Variety praised the "score that's timelessly sweet and soulful." Timeout New York called it "layers of sweetness, humor, and wit" and Deadline called it an "international theatrical staple" and "an invigorating blast."

Health and Safety Protocols

Skylight Music Theatre follows local government, CDC and State of Wisconsin guidelines in consultation with area doctors. Protocols are subject to change and may be revised pending updates. Skylight requests masks for those who are not vaccinated and encourages anyone who feels safer wearing a mask to do so. Skylight's staff is fully vaccinated and requires casts, musicians and crews to be vaccinated.

For up-to-date protocols, please visit our website at www.skylightmusictheatre.org/health.

Skylight Revival

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Nov. 19, 2021 - Jan. 2, 2022

Book and Lyrics by Howard Ashman

Music by Alan Menken

Directed by Michael Unger

Choreographed by Gerry McIntyre (Original Broadway cast member Once on This Island)

Based on the film by Roger Corman, screenplay by Charles Griffith

Sponsored by Private Asset Management - Baird

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS CREATIVE TEAM

Director - Michael Unger

Music Director - David Bonofiglio

Choreographer - Gerry McIntyre

Scenic Designer - Brian Prather

Costume Designer - Kristina Sneshkoff

Lighting Designer - Graham Kindred

Sound Designer - John Tanner

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS CAST (In order of appearance)

Chiffon - Tasha McCoy

Crystal - Brandite Reed

Ronnette - Raven Dockery

Mushnik - David Flores

Audrey - Ashley Oviedo

Seymour - Kevin James Sievert

Orin - Seth K. Hale

Audrey II (Puppet) - Gabriella Ashlin

Audrey II (Voice) - Aaron Reese Boseman