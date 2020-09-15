Skylight Music Theatre Announces Early Career Professional Internship Program

The ECP program is intended for college and post-college theatre performers.

Skylight Music Theatre today announced a new Early Career Professional Internship Program (ECP). Skylight is Milwaukee's professional music theatre company located in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward.

Skylight Music Theatre Artistic Director Michael Unger said the company is seeking four, Milwaukee-area, early-career music theatre performers for the program. The ECP performers will serve as standbys for mainstage productions during the current 2020-21 season. The interns will receive one-on-one coaching from Unger, who also oversees Skylight's education program, as well as from Skylight directors, music directors, choreographers, and professional performers. The ECP interns may also participate in education programming, concerts, community events, and other related activities.

The ECP program is intended for college and post-college theatre performers, and participants must have local housing and transportation. ECP interns are hired on a per-show basis, and will be paid a small stipend.

Standby rehearsals via Zoom will begin October 20, 2020 for ECP interns selected to be in Skylight's opening production of the 20/21 season, Little Shop of Horrors, running Nov. 13 through Dec. 27, 2020.

To apply for the ECP program, performers should submit their headshot, resume and links to two contrasting musical theatre songs to auditions@skylightmusictheatre.org. Deadline for submissions is October 4, 2020. Skylight is an equal opportunity employer and committed to creating a diverse work environment.

"The ECP Program is an exciting opportunity for artists pursuing the next step in their burgeoning careers," said Unger. "We believe this program will provide rewarding work and excellent experience. We hope in the future to grow the ECP into a full-season internship for music theatre performing and technical artists from around the country."

Skylight Music Theatre, which recently marked its 60th year, has been a steppingstone for many music theatre artists. "In this climate of extremely limited work opportunities, we are pleased to be able to offer valuable on-the-job-experience, while following all health and safety protocols, along with inspiration, guidance and education, to talented Milwaukee performing artists," said Unger. To learn more about Skylight's health and safety protocols, please click here.

Skylight Music Theatre is located in the Broadway Theatre Center, 158 N. Broadway, Milwaukee, Wis. 53202. For more information, please visit www.skylightmusictheatre.org.

Shows View More Milwaukee, WI Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You