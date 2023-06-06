Save 25% to RUN BAMBI RUN World Premiere at Milwaukee Rep on One Day Sale This Month

Milwaukee Repertory Theater will hold a One Day Sale on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 for the World Premiere musical Run Bambi Run featuring a book by Academy Award-winner Eric Simonson (Lombardi), a new score by Grammy-nominee Gordon Gano of the Violent Femmes and directed by Rep Artistic Director Mark Clements.

Save 25% on adult tickets to Run Bambi Run on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 only. Purchase tickets starting at 7:00am online at Click Here, and starting at 9:00am by calling the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or in-person at 108 E Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee. Run Bambi Run premieres in the Quadracci Powerhouse September 13 – October 22, 2023.

Check out two songs from Run Bambi Run with music and lyrics by Gordon Gano from a special in-studio recording - Polish-American Girl and Innocent or Guilty.

The truth is indeed stranger than fiction in this ripped-from-the-headlines new musical Run Bambi Run. An outrageous ‘true crime’ saga that took the nation by storm, Lawrencia “Bambi” Bembenek's fall from Milwaukee Police Department cop to Playboy Bunny lands her in the slammer, convicted of a murder that she didn’t commit. Or did she? Fueled with original rock songs and lyrics from Grammy-nominee Gordon Gano of the Violent Femmes, a captivating book by Academy Award-winner Eric Simonson (Lombardi), and Artistic Director Mark Clements’ directorial showmanship, this rollicking hometown story about the search for truth and justice is a wild ride that you have to see to believe.

The creative team for the world premiere of Run Bambi Run includes music director Dan Kazemi (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Titanic), choreographer Jenn Rose (Titanic), set designer Scott Davis (Things I Know To Be True), costume designer Mieka van der Ploeg (Murder on the Orient Express), lighting designer Jason Fassl (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), sound designer Cricket Myers (Titanic), projection designer Mike Tutaj (Titanic) voice and dialect coach Jill Walmsley Zager, casting by Dale Brown casting and dramaturg Deanie Vallone. Casting to be announced soon.

The World Premiere of Run Bambi Run is presented by Jay Franke and David Herro with Corporate Sponsor BMO and Executive Producers Melanie and Steve Booth, Judy Hansen and Cheryl and David Walker. Run Bambi Run is a John (Jack) D. Lewis New Play Development Program production.

About Milwaukee Repertory Theater

Milwaukee Rep is the largest performing arts organization in Wisconsin with three unique performance venues in the Associated Bank Theater Center– the Quadracci Powerhouse, Stiemke Studio and Stackner Cabaret. For over six decades, Milwaukee Rep has been a centerpiece of Milwaukee’s vibrant arts and cultural scene with productions ranging from Broadway musicals to Shakespeare to American Classics and New Works that are entertaining, inclusive and impactful. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Mark Clements and Executive Director Chad Bauman, Milwaukee Repertory Theater ignites positive change in the cultural, social, and economic vitality of its community by creating world-class theater experiences that entertain, provoke, and inspire meaningful dialogue among an audience representative of Milwaukee’s rich diversity.



