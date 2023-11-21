Safe & Sound Named Recipient Of Milwaukee Rep's A Christmas Carol Families Program

Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol is a timeless tale of hope and redemption that has been a cornerstone of Click Here for more than 48 years, playing to over 1.5 million people, making it Milwaukee's favorite holiday tradition. Keeping with Milwaukee Rep's mission to create positive change in the community, it is pleased to announce the recipients of the A Christmas Carol Families Program and A Christmas Carol Community Tickets Program for 2023.

This year the A Christmas Carol Families Program, which raises funds for families in need during the holiday season through audience donations at every performance of A Christmas Carol will benefit families connected with Safe & Sound whose mission is to unite residents, youth, law enforcement and community resources to build safe and empowered neighborhoods. They serve 12 priority neighborhoods across the City of Milwaukee by breaking down barriers that impact access to education, resources, programming and cultural experiences that are not often made available.

“We are so grateful for the partnership with Milwaukee Rep, who continue to make an impact in the community in meaningful ways,” said Bridget Whitaker, Safe & Sound Executive Director. “Opportunities that allow Safe & Sound to bridge the gap for families to participate and engage with arts and culture allow us to continue building trusted relationships and positive inspiration for the choices that our youth and families need. Our goal is to improve the quality of life for families and this program will aid in our efforts.”

In years past, Milwaukee Rep has raised over $40,000 annually toward these efforts benefiting such organizations as United Community Center, Boys & Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee, Running Rebels, COA, Big Brothers Big Sisters, La Causa, Journey House, Sojourner Family Peace Center, Next Door Foundation and more.

“Our A Christmas Carol Families Program has become as much a tradition as the show itself,” stated Milwaukee Rep Artistic Director Mark Clements. “Over the years, Rep staff has volunteered thousands of hours and our audiences have proven to be amazingly generous to ensure that families in need are not forgotten this holiday season. We are thrilled to be able to continue the theme of hope displayed in A Christmas Carol by raising funds to support local families and the exceptional work of our partner Safe & Sound.”

The A Christmas Carol Community Tickets Program provides over 1,200 free tickets to low-income and underserved families, youth and seniors so they can experience the magic of live theater. Since its inception in 1993 the A Christmas Carol Community Tickets Program continues to make an impact. This year's participating organizations include:

AFS Host Families, American Indian Student Center/Electa Quinney Institute for American Indian Education, America's Black Holocaust Museum, Art Start, INC., Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Milwaukee, Children's Wisconsin, Children's Wisconsin Foster Care, COA Youth & Family Centers, Community Advocates - Stronger Families Milwaukee Program, Dominican Center, Exploit No More, Feast of Crispian, Filipino American Association of WI (FAAWIS), The Filipino American National Historic Society - WI Chapter, Grand Avenue Club, HIR Wellness Institute, Independence First, The Joseph Project, Journey House, Junior Achievement of WI, Latino Arts - Strings Program, Life Navigators, Mental Health America of WI, Milwaukee Public Schools, Milwaukee Rep Teen Council, Muskego Way Forward/MCC, Near West Side Partners, Nehemiah Project, Penfield Children's Center, Philippine Cultural and Civic Center Foundation, Pink Umbrella Theater Company, Professional Interpreting Enterprise, Radio Milwaukee, Safe & Sound, Silver Spring Neighborhood Center, Sirona Recovery - United House, Southeastern Oneida Tribal Services, St. Catherine School, TBEY Arts Center, INC., Teach for America – Milwaukee, USO Wisconsin, UW Extension - Waukesha County Youth Development, The Women's Center and YWCA Southeastern WI.

Milwaukee's favorite holiday tradition, A Christmas Carol returns for its 48th Anniversary, November 28 - December 24, 2023, in the historic Pabst Theater. Adapted and directed by Artistic Director Mark Clements, A Christmas Carol is one of the best-known and loved stories in the English language. During the course of one memorable Christmas Eve the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future help Scrooge discover it is never too late to change his miserly ways. Enchanting music, dance, costumes, scenery and special effects will once again fill the theater to tell this timeless tale of love, hope and redemption.

