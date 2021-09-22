Sabrosa Café and Gallery To Run Broadway Theatre Center's Skylight Bar & Bistro

Skylight Music Theatre today announced that Sabrosa Café & Gallery has been selected to operate the Skylight Bar & Bistro located on the 2nd floor of the Broadway Theatre Center, 158 N. Broadway, in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward.

Sabrosa Cafe & Gallery is a Bay View breakfast and lunch restaurant that opened in 2017. In the Skylight Bar & Bistro location, Sabrosa will offer pre-theatre dining beginning two hours prior to matinee and evening performances in the Cabot Theatre of the Broadway Theatre Center. Skylight Music Theatre performs in the Cabot for its full season. Milwaukee Chamber Theatre also performs in the Cabot for two productions each season.

Sabrosa will also provide catering for events in the Broadway Theatre Center, including weddings, meetings and special events.

"As our customers know, Sabrosa has a deep commitment to the arts," said Milwaukee restaurateur Frank Sanchez, who runs Sabrosa Café & Gallery with pianist Ruben Piirainen. "Our partnership with Skylight Music Theatre and the Broadway Theatre Center is the perfect marriage to combine our love of the arts and food."

Sabrosa's flagship café in Bay View hosts live music performances weekly and offers an art gallery featuring changing visual artists every four months. Piirainen has performed at Skylight Music Theatre and previously was Skylight Opera Theatre's associate music director and education music director.

"We are delighted to welcome Sabrosa to Skylight and the Third Ward," said Jack R. Lemmon, Executive Director. "We know our audiences will appreciate their outstanding combination of great service, delicious food and passion for the arts."

Sanchez said Sabrosa's menu at the Skylight Bar & Bistro will combine Sabrosa's trademark blend of creative American and international fare featuring inspired and authentic flavors using farm-to-table ingredients.

Sabrosa's signature baked goods, including gigantic cinnamon rolls and a variety of scones and danishes will be available at Skylight Bar & Bistro. For Sunday matinees, Sanchez plans a brunch menu with quiches, crepes, yogurt & granola parfaits, and brunch cocktails like bloody marys and mimosas.

Dinner menus offer a wide variety of items, including Chicken Cassoulet, Maple Roasted Butternut Squash & Apple Salad, Garlic & Ginger Glazed Sticky Pork, as well as chicken, shrimp, rigatoni and puff pastry with roasted vegetables. See menus here.

Walk-ins accepted, but reservations recommended. Go to www.sabrosa.cafe and note Skylight location when making reservations.

Purchase $5 parking vouchers from the Broadway Theatre Center Box Office for use in the Historic Third Ward parking garage at 212 N. Milwaukee Street (one block east and one block north). Vouchers are valid between 5 p.m. and 11:59 p.m. for evening performances. Matinee vouchers are valid 12-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Not valid for Wednesday matinees. Voucher sales stop 30 minutes before showtime and are not available during intermission. No refunds. Meter parking is available on the street (free after 6 p.m. and on Sundays).

The Broadway Theatre Center requires proof of vaccination or negative Covid test to enter. Unless eating of drinking, audiences must be masked at all times while indoors, regardless of vaccination status. Up-to-date information at www.skylightmusictheatre.org/about/health-and-safety-protocols.

Sabrosa is the creation of longtime Milwaukee restaurateur Frank Sanchez and pianist Ruben Piirainen. Sanchez has been featured on the Food Network, Esquire Magazine, Around the Corner with John McGivern, and Milwaukee PBS. Piirainen has worked with most of the professional performing arts organizations in Southeast Wisconsin, including the Florentine Opera, Skylight Music Theatre, Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, Milwaukee Opera Theatre, and Present Music. The artistry and vision of these two men combined have created a special and distinctive destination for an extraordinary dining experience.

Founded in 1959, Skylight is Milwaukee's professional Equity music theatre company and the largest employer of Wisconsin actors in the State. Skylight produces the full spectrum of music theatre ranging from blockbuster Broadway musicals to reimagined operas, and from exciting world premieres to contemporary off-Broadway hits. Skylight's mainstage home is the Cabot Theatre in the Broadway Theatre Center, which was built by Skylight in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward in 1992. Considered to be one of Milwaukee's most beautiful theatres, the Cabot Theatre is based on the design of an 18th-century French opera house. With just 350 seats it offers audiences great views of the action onstage. Skylight Music Theatre marks its 62nd season in 2021-22.