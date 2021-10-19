STEW By Zora Howard Will Have its Milwaukee Premiere This Month

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre announce full casting and production details for STEW by Zora Howard, a 2021 Pulitzer Prize Finalist play and Milwaukee Premiere. Directed by Malkia Stampley, STEW opens Saturday, October 23rd at 8pm. Preview night is on Friday, October 22nd at 7:30pm. Tickets can be purchased via the MCT website, milwaukeechambertheatre.org/tickets or by calling 414-291-7800.

Zora Howard's playwright, STEW, reminds us that some of the most memorable and important moments of our lives happen in the kitchen. The Tucker women have an important meal to prepare and barely enough time to pull it together-long-simmering hurt, and unhealed wounds threaten to make a mess of Mama's special plan. Three generations of women must work, listen, and learn together-the next generation depends on it. A celebration of the special bond between women and family, the hilarious and heartfelt breakout hit from the 2020 Milwaukee Black Theater Festival reveals how the secrets we keep can shape the lives of those closest to us.

STEW is directed by Milwaukee native and audience favorite Malkia Stampley. An actor, director, and producer, she attended Marquette University for Theatre Arts with additional training at Skylight Music Theatre and Milwaukee Repertory Theater. Malkia began directing in 2016, conceptualizing Black Arts MKE and Marcus Center for the Performing Arts' annual production, BLACK NATIVITY. She has since directed critically and popularly acclaimed productions for First Stage, Milwaukee Black Theater Festival, Northern Sky Theater, Milwaukee Fringe Festival, American Players Theater, Skylight Music Theatre, and Milwaukee Repertory Theater, and curated and directed the Broadway-themed virtual concert , "If Not Now, When?" for Milwaukee Jewish Community Center.Malkia is a co-founder of Bronzeville Arts Ensemble, established in Milwaukee in 2013, where she served as Producing Artistic Director for three years, and a co-founder of the Milwaukee Black Theater Festival, established in 2020.

"I was fortunate to see the world premiere of STEW at Page 73 productions in New York City with my two daughters in February 2020 shortly before it closed. It was one of those pieces that took my breath away, the kind of work that carries you through every emotion, leaving you to reflect on your place in your family and the legacies we carry and pass on from generation to generation." Said Stampley. "You will see yourself in this piece but also your family, flaws and all. I invite you to lean in, let yourself laugh, cry, exhale, engage, and connect."

The creative team includes Stage Management by Martinique M. Barthel, Assistant Stage Management by Josh Hart, COVID Safety Management/Production by Isaac Hopper, Scenic Design by Em Allen, Costume Design by Austin Winter, Lighting Design by Colin Gawronski, Sound Design by Zach Berinstein, Properties Design by Lonnae Hickman.

"To quote every Stage Manager who ever reconvened a rehearsal after a break: "We are back." As two people who assumed their roles leading Milwaukee Chamber Theatre in spring of 2020, we have waited what feels like an eternity to be able to say that and to welcome you into the theater for our season-opening production" says MCT Artistic Director, Brent Hazelton.