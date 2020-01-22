Review Roundup: THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE at Milwaukee Rep - What Did the Critics Think?

Milwaukee Rep's Quadracci Powerhouse kicks off the New Year with the joyful play The Legend of Georgia McBride from rising star playwright Matthew Lopez (The Inheritance). Kevin Kantor returns to Milwaukee Rep as Casey, after a dazzling debut in the American Premiere of Things I Know To Be True last season. They are joined by 2013/14 EPR Armand Fields (Ms. Black for President, Steppenwolf) as Rexy/Jason, Shavanna Calder (Hairspray, Nat'l tour) as Jo, Courter Simmons (Jersey Boys, Broadway) as Miss Tracy Mills and Associate Artist James Pickering (A Christmas Carol, Milwaukee Rep) as Eddie.

Purchase tickets at www.MilwaukeeRep.com, by calling the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or in person at 108 E. Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee.

Let's see what the critics are saying...

Kelsey Lawler, BroadwayWorld: Simmons is spectacular beyond belief. In scenes both backstage and in the spotlight, his Tracy is like butter -- smooth, rich, and keeps you craving more. He has so thoroughly fleshed out this character, there's scarcely a whiff of "acting" in his performance. It's hard to pick a favorite moment -- the Judy Garland quick-change number, the leprechaun puppetry, Tracy's dynamic with Casey. It's a toss up because Simmons is just so uniformly impeccable.

Lauren Warnecke, Milwaukee Magazine: Roxy provides a lesson for us all: Drag queens are fun, but the history of drag coincides with American politics, hate crimes and the ongoing fight for LGBTQ equality and freedom of expression. I think it's important to keep that in mind when buying tickets to The Legend of Georgia McBride (which you should). Go for the drag queens, but show up for the larger message: underneath all the make-up and sequins are humans who regularly risk their lives to be themselves.

Krystal Hardy, On Milwaukee: The Milwaukee Rep's Quadracci Powerhouse was full of clapping, seat dancing, giggles and a little bit of glitter at "The Legend of Georgia McBride," written by Matthew Lopez. While the production has its fair share of drama, it is equal parts comedy and musical as Casey, played by Kevin Kantor, comes into his own as a drag performer with the help of his "drag mom" Miss Tracy Mills, played by Courter Simmons.

