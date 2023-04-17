Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: INTO THE WOODS Makes Magic at Forte Theatre Company

A Spot-On Cast of Local Talent Ensures a Happy Ending

Apr. 17, 2023  

Forte Theatre Company is inviting audiences Click Here through April 23rd, 2023. With its large ensemble cast of fairytale characters and Sondheim music and lyrics -- as beloved as they are tricky to perform to perfection -- this show is mighty ambitious.

So, does Forte get their happy ending? I'm pleased to report Into the Woods has all the makings of theater magic. For starters, they nailed the casting. Admirably, the cast is made up of largely local, Milwaukee-based performers and faces familiar to stages throughout Wisconsin, such as the Milwaukee Rep, Skylight Music Theatre, Milwaukee Opera Theatre, Peninsula Players, and many more. While other companies might tap the coasts for casting, it's wonderful to be reminded of all the vibrant talent that exists in our own backyard.

With a cast of nineteen, it's impossible to mention each by name. So how about some standouts? Molly Kempfer shines as the spunky, spring-in-her-skip Little Red Ridinghood. Kempfer has recently been named a Forte Theatre Company Associate Artist, and with good reason. Her performance as Little Red is a complete delight. George Lorimer and Brett Sweeney play Cinderella's Prince and Rapunzel's Prince, respectively. Their funny and fabulously-sung duet "Agony" is an easy favorite.

As the Witch, Ashley Rodriguez owns the stage with her piercing crackle and strong vocals. Gabriel Manuel Burdette sings sweetly as the young Jack, lovable in his purity from the get-go. As Jack's Mother, Candace Decker is a total hoot. And as Cinderella, Kaitlinn Feely proves sweet-voiced and utterly charming. Andi Matusiak plays Cinderella's Mother, and the beauty of her voice is quite moving, despite the character only having a few short verses of song.

Lastly, some love for the Baker and his Wife, brought to life by Tim Rebers and Christie Burgess. The two are super likable together and play nicely off each other. Their easy rapport lights up during their duet "It Takes Two." Although, when the story calls for it, Burgess also shares great chemistry with Lorimer.

Truly, the entire cast is mighty strong in both voice, presence, and natural harmony. When singing all together in unison, these beautiful voices make for a spectacular experience. Forte Theatre Company actually held multiple callbacks for this production, so they could see how everyone worked together and land on the perfect cast. I think they succeeded.

The only bummer? Some technical difficulties on opening night. While it was clear that the performers had the chops, spotty audio hampered the experience. But when the sound was good, the show proved easily as good or better.

Forte performs out of the Saber Center for the Performing Arts, located at Franklin High School. It's a spacious auditorium that takes a lot to fill, but this production succeeds with massive and impressive scenic design by Robert Sagadin. The woods prove towering, deep, and every inch a fairytale setting. Costumes by Nikki Heineger are equally gorgeous. Overall, the aesthetic production value is totally on point. The live orchestra is also a very pleasant surprise.

Under the direction of Randall and Brenda Dodge, Forte is committed to bringing dynamic, professional theater to Milwaukee's southwest suburbs. That's just what they've managed with Into the Woods. Looking back, in 2019, the company was awarded the Excellence in Innovation Award from the City of Franklin's Economic Development Commission. Now with momentum growing, following the pandemic, Forte is on its way to fulfilling its wish -- its mission -- and securing its happily-ever-after as a professional theater company committed to quality and community.

Catch Click Here at Forte Theatre Company at Saber Center for the Performing Arts through April 23, 2023. You have three more chances:

Friday, April 21 @ 7 pm
Saturday, April 22 @ 7 pm
Sunday, April 23 @ 2 pm




