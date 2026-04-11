Review: A ROCKIN' MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM at Skylight Music Theatre

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The professional world premiere of A Rockin’ Midsummer Night’s Dream roared into Milwaukee on April 10, 2026, at the stunning Cabot Theatre at Skylight Music Theatre. Conceived and directed by Artistic Director Michael Unger, this vibrant reimagining of Shakespeare’s classic breathes new life into the tale with an infectious pop/rock score by Eric Svejcar — leaving audiences humming Shakespearean lyrics long after the curtain falls. The production also marks an exciting new partnership with the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Peck School of the Arts, featuring 12 student performers in the cast.

The story, guided by the mischievous Puck, follows a group of lovers, royals, and actors whose lives become entangled in an enchanted forest. Hermia and Lysander flee Athens to escape her forced marriage to Demetrius, only to be pursued by both Demetrius and the lovestruck Helena. Meanwhile, fairy king and queen Oberon and Titania are locked in a dispute, prompting Oberon to enlist Puck’s help in using a magical love potion to manipulate both the lovers and Titania. Chaos ensues when the potion is mistakenly applied, causing shifting affections, comedic confusion, and heartbreak. Add in a troupe of amateur actors — most notably the hilariously transformed Nick Bottom — and the forest becomes a whirlwind of magic and mayhem. Ultimately, the enchantments are undone, the lovers are properly paired, and harmony is restored in time for a joyful triple wedding celebration.

The production features a large and exceptionally well-cast ensemble, each performer contributing to the rich, dreamlike world of the forest. The set design is both beautiful and immersive, perfectly complementing the whimsical tone, while the costumes enhance the magical atmosphere.

Puck, played by Lainey Techtmann in her Skylight debut, carries the weighty dual role of narrator and trickster with grace and precision. Her movement is fluid and otherworldly, and her ethereal vocals are a constant delight.

From the very first notes, the show establishes its vocal power. “Four Days,” performed by Hippolyta (Jackey Boelkow) and Theseus (Joe Picchetti), is nothing short of electrifying. Boelkow’s powerhouse voice alone could shake the rafters, but paired with Picchetti, the duet becomes an unforgettable musical moment.

The vocal brilliance continues with Helena (Logan Grace) in “How Happy Some Can Be.” Grace delivers a deeply emotional performance, capturing Helena’s vulnerability, envy, and inner conflict with stunning clarity. It’s a mesmerizing number that leaves a lasting impression.

The remaining lovers bring both vocal strength and emotional depth to the production. Demetrius (Nathaniel Contreras) commands attention with a strong, rich, and passionate voice that underscores the character’s fickleness, entitlement, and somewhat domineering nature. In contrast, Lysander (Lucas Drube) embodies romance and idealism, his rich, soulful vocals highlighting the character’s deep passion and unwavering determination. Hermia (Serena Vasquez, in her professional theatre debut) delivers a compelling performance, portraying the character’s defiance, loyalty, and intensity through confident vocal technique and expressive delivery.

Comic relief comes in full force with Saum Seyed as Nick Bottom. His impeccable comedic timing and larger-than-life performance had the audience in constant laughter. Combined with strong vocals, Seyed makes Bottom one of the most memorable highlights of the evening.

Rounding out the magic are Oberon (Frankie Breit) and Titania (Stephanie Staszak). Breit commands the stage with a powerful presence and resonant voice, embodying Oberon’s cunning and authority. Staszak brings depth and soul to Titania, balancing strength with vulnerability in both her acting and vocals.

Overall, A Rockin’ Midsummer Night’s Dream is a dazzling, high-energy production that successfully reimagines a classic while honoring its heart. With outstanding performances, captivating music, and a richly imaginative design, it’s a theatrical experience not to be missed.

Photo:

Center: Stephanie Staszak (Titania) and Frankie Breit (Oberon), and cast in Skylight Music Theatre’s production of A ROCKIN’ Midsummer Night’s Dream running April 10 through 26, 2026. Photos by Mark Frohna.

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