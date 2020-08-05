Renaissance Theaterworks Announces Schedule Changes to 2020-2021 Season

Renaissance Theaterworks is moving its fall 2020 production to late spring 2021

Due to the complex challenges of COVID-19 and in keeping with recommendations from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the CDC, Renaissance Theaterworks is making changes to their 2020-2021 season to ensure the safety of patrons, artists, and staff. THE CAKE, by Bekah Brunstetter, originally scheduled to run October 23 through November 8, 2020, will now run June 26 through July 18, 2021.

Starting in January 2021 with the production of MUTHALAND, Renaissance Theaterworks is permanently moving to their new artistic home at 255 S Water Street, also home to Next Act Theatre. In order to bring performances safely to their patrons, and to ensure the safety of all in the community, both companies are working together with health experts to make all necessary changes. These may include reducing the capacity of the theater to allow for physical distancing, instituting enhanced cleaning and sanitization measures, reducing touch points with new technology such as paperless tickets and playbills, and improving the HVAC system. More information will be coming soon at www.r-t-w.com.

Adds founder & Artistic Director Suzan Fete: The health and safety of our patrons, artists and staff is our first priority. Delaying the start of our season was a difficult decision to make. We will use the additional time to create - in conjunction with State and local health authorities - COVID-19 safety protocols that will allow us to welcome everyone back safely.

RENAISSANCE THEATERWORKS

2020-2021 Season Lineup

For 28 seasons, Renaissance Theaterworks has promoted the work of women in theater onstage and off, and will continue to do so with a season that highlights What Really Matters - Identity, Belonging, Connection and a bold, edgy, thought-provoking lineup of theater, including MUTHALAND, a play based on actual events about a young Indian American woman's journey of discovering her own voice; ACTUALLY, a smart, profound exploration of the culture of sexual consent in the college environment; and THE CAKE, a comedy about what divides us and brings us together, and the power of love - and cake. The 2020-2021 season kicks off online with the SEVENTH Br!NK NEW PLAY FESTIVAL - virtual edition, September 9, 11, 12 and 13, 2020.



MUTHALAND

Written and Performed by Minita Gandhi

Directed by Lavina Jadhwani

January 8 - January 31, 2021

A trip to her homeland forever changes the life of a young Indian-American woman. On her journey, she unearths family secrets, encounters a prophet, and discovers her voice within a culture of silence. A powerful, transformative story based on actual events.

A play about a young Indian American woman's journey of discovering her own voice.

ACTUALLY

By Anna Ziegler

Directed by Mary MacDonald Kerr

March 12 - April 4, 2021

Tom and Amber are college freshmen at Princeton. They are overwhelmed, overstimulated, sleep-deprived, surrounded by strangers, uncertainty and alcohol. What could possibly go wrong?

A smart, profound exploration of the culture of sexual consent. A perfectly complex tale for our #MeToo Age.



THE CAKE

By Bekah Brunstetter

Directed by Jenny Wanasek

June 26 - July 18, 2021

Della, a sweet, God-fearing Christian, is also the best baker in North Carolina. Nothing would make Della happier than making a wedding cake for her best friend's daughter, Jenny. Except that Della's beloved Jenny is marrying a woman. A deliciously funny, multi-layered play about what divides us and brings us together, and the power of love - and cake.



SEVENTH ANNUAL Br!NK NEW PLAY FESTIVAL - virtual edition

The Renaissance Theaterworks' Br!NK Award is presented annually to Midwestern women playwrights to develop and advance their work. Now in its seventh year, Br!NK continues to expand opportunities for women playwrights in week-long workshops and, this year, with public virtual readings.

Renaissance Theaterworks' 2020 Br!NK NEW PLAY FESTIVAL will take place on September 9, 11, 12 and 13, 2020. The Festival will showcase two new full-length plays. For more information about the Br!NK New Play Festival, visit our website at https://www.r-t-w.com/brink/. The 2020 Br!NK Br!efs - 10-minute plays - have been cancelled due to COVID-19.

General Season Information:

All productions will be performed in Renaissance Theaterworks' new artistic home at 255 S Water Street, also home to Next Act Theatre, in the Walker's Point neighborhood. The Br!NK New Play Festival public readings will be held virtually. Season subscriptions are currently available and single tickets will go on sale in early November, 2020. For more information, visit www.r-t-w.com.

