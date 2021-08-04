Renaissance Theaterworks Announces Br!NK 2021 Play Festival

Renaissance Theaterworks (RTW), Milwaukee's only professional theater company dedicated to promoting the work of women onstage and off, presents the Br!NK Award annually to Midwestern women playwrights to develop and advance their work. Br!NK is back at it - developing the two, full-length plays. 30 SECONDS by Jayne Deely and QUEEN OF ITHACA by Aline Lathrop, have been selected to be presented as staged-readings during the Eighth Annual Br!NK New Play Festival, September 7th and 8th, 2021 at Renaissance Theaterworks' new home, (255 S Water St, Milwaukee, WI 53204).

The 2021 Br!NK playwrights will each spend a week workshopping their play with a director, cast, and dramaturg; a team dedicated to researching and considering the play from every angle. The plays are then presented as staged-readings for the public over the Br!NK New Play Festival and at our new home at 255 N Water on September 7th - 8th. Following each staged-reading, audience members will be invited to learn more about what was investigated during the workshop week and encouraged to give constructive feedback of their experience to the playwright during a guided talkback.

"Contemporary playwrights do not have many opportunities to introduce new work to audiences and statistically, women playwrights have even fewer...I have participated in many readings and performances of my plays in the past...I have never had a better experience than I did at Renaissance." - Gwendolyn Rice, 2014 Br!NK Playwright

"...I know that my play is much closer to being production ready because of Br!NK."

- Philana Omorotionmwan, 2016 Br!NK Playwright

"It is truly a rare experience for an emerging playwright to find a resource like Br!NK. The chance to work with a theater that is dedicated to new plays, new writers, and provides an onslaught of resources is not easily found in the new play development world. [...] I've always wanted to work with Renaissance Theaterworks and the few times we have collaborated, I have enjoyed the experience immensely." - Rachel Bykowski, 2020 Playwright

A full schedule and details about the Br!NK plays and playwrights can be found at www.r-t-w.com