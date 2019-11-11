Registration is Now Open For The Waukesha Civic Theatre's A.C.T. Combat Boot Camp

The Waukesha Civic Theatre presents A.C.T. Combat Boot Camp from January 1-4, 2020.

You don't want to miss out on this outstanding and FREE opportunity! High school students will be challenged to bring 8 plays from the page to the stage....IN ONLY 4 DAYS!

This is a theatre experience unlike any other. In the midst of these seemingly chaotic 4 days, students will gain invaluable experiences, both on stage and off. They learn to make strong choices and not second guess themselves.....because there's no time to do that! They work in an incredibly supportive environment because we are all going through it together. They work with local theatre professionals as mentors to serve as a support system for the students.

Students can sign up as a writer, director, or actor. The deadline to sign up is December 1, 2019.

Here is how it works:

Our writers will draw random subjects and locations out of a hat. They will work with our mentors to develop their scripts.

Friday, January 3: Our actors and directors arrive! With no prior knowledge of the script content, the directors will select a writer's name out of a hat, along with the actors required for the script. The actor names are, of course, also drawn out of a hat. Groups begin to work on each piece.

Saturday, January 4: THE BIG DAY!!! Students arrive in the morning and continue to work on their scripts. Memorizing, blocking, costuming, lighting, everything! At 7:30 pm that night, these eight scripts are performed for a live audience!

Tuition for A.C.T. Combat Boot Camp is FREE! To register for this outstanding free program, email James Fletcher.

For more information, visit their website: http://www.waukeshacivictheatre.org/event/af701d78b7e4c0601a90fcef22d78654





