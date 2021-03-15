Registration Is Now Open For Milwaukee's First Stage Summer Theater Academy 2021

First Stage Theater Academy, the nation's leading high-impact theater training program for young people, is offering its Summer Academy programs in-person this summer, with classes beginning Monday, June 14, 2021 at the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center.

Summer Academy classes will follow First Stage's curriculum of Acting, Musical Theater, Improvisation and more led by professional theater artists, fostering life skills through stage skills. Classes are available for students entering grades K3 - 12 this fall.

Summer Academy classes will also take place at the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts in Brookfield, June 28 - July 9, 2021.

Summer Academy classes for young people on the autism spectrum - part of First Stage's Next Steps program - will be held August 9 - 13, 2021 at the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center.

Many of the safety precautions in the past year due to COVID-19 will remain in place. All in-person classes will be capped below room capacity to allow for appropriate social distancing. Students and staff will complete a daily health screening form and will be required to wear an appropriate CDC face covering at all times. Rehearsal halls will be cleaned and disinfected throughout each day. Final presentations will continue to be shared with friends and family virtually. In the event it is unsafe to carry out in-person classes, Summer Academy classes will transition to a virtual platform.

Cost: $90 - $635 depending upon the length of classes. Payment plans are available. Families that enroll in multiple classes for one student or enroll siblings will receive $10 off per class, if registered by April 15. Financial assistance is also available.

Website: To view the list of summer classes, please visit: www.firststage.org/summer.

To view the full Theater Academy Course Catalog, please visit: www.firststage.org/courses.