Registration Is Now Open For First Stage Theater Academy's Winter And Spring Sessions 2021

First Stage Theater Academy, the nation's leading high-impact theater training program for young people, is offering both virtual and limited in-person classes at the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center for its Winter and Spring Academy programs, with winter classes beginning Wednesday, January 13, 2021 and spring classes beginning Wednesday, April 14, 2021.

General registration is now open for First Stage Theater Academy's winter and spring sessions. Winter Academy session dates are January 13 - March 6, 2021, and Spring Academy session dates are April 14 - May 8, 2021.

Class dates and times vary

Both virtual and in-person classes will follow First Stage's curriculum of Acting, Musical Theater, Improvisation and more led by professional theater artists, fostering life skills through stage skills. Class highlights include weekly acting workshops themed with specific plays or stories, virtual Master Classes for middle and high school students focusing on specialized Classes are available for students in grades K3 - 12.

These programming adjustments continue to ensure the health and safety of students, families, staff and teaching artists during the COVID-19 pandemic. In-person classes will see additional health and safety procedures implemented, including staggered class start times, smaller class sizes, student temperature checks upon arrival, ensuring of six-foot separation among students and staff, requirements of masks to be worn by all students and staff and thorough cleaning of facilities between classes. To learn more about First Stage's COVID-19 health and safety measures, go to https://bit.ly/Academy-COVID-19.

Cost: Tuition varies depending upon length of class. Financial assistance is available.

Location: Online, with limited in-person classes at the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center, 325 West Walnut Street, Milwaukee, WI 53212.

Website: www.FirstStage.org/schoolyear

Phone: (414) 267-2970