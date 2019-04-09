Production Stage Manager and Head Carpenter of Rodgers and Hammerstein's The King and I will Host a Talk Back with MPS' Milwaukee High School of the Arts Students Thursday, April 11 at 9:15 am-10:00 am.

Students will learn about arts-related career paths throughout the day in collaboration with Junior Achievement and the Marcus Performing Arts Center community engagement and inclusion programming, kicking off the morning with a Broadway talk-back with the PSM and Head Carpenter of Rodgers and Hammerstein's The King and I. Two worlds collide in this "breathtaking and exquisite" (The New York Times) musical, based on the 2015 Tony Award-winning Lincoln Center Theater production. One of Rodgers & Hammerstein's finest works, THE KING AND I boasts a score that features such beloved classics as "Getting To Know You," "I Whistle a Happy Tune," "Hello Young Lovers," "Shall We Dance" and "Something Wonderful."





RSVP: To Molly Sommerhalder by Wednesday, April 10 at 414-273-7121 x399 or msommerhalder@marcuscenter.org.





