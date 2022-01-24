"Pink is Powerful" Webinar Shares Lessons From Broadway's MEAN GIRLS With Wisconsin Students

In 2022, Wisconsin is trying to make "fetch" happen with performances of Broadway's National Tour of Mean Girls happening at Marcus Performing Arts Center (Jan. 25-30, 2022), Fox Cities Performing Arts Center (Aug. 23-28, 2022) and Overture Center for the Arts (Aug. 30-Sep. 4, 2022).

The hilarious hit musical, based on the 2004 film, teaches teens about embracing their strengths and being true to themselves. To share these messages with Wisconsin students, the three performing arts venues organized a "Pink is Powerful" virtual webinar for high school students on Thursday, Jan. 27 at 4 p.m. The webinar will focus on what it means to "Lead Like a Boss."



"It's easy to think of the show as just another teenage coming of age story. In truth, this is a story told by five nuanced and strong female characters," said Karra Beach, Director of Broadway Engagement Programs at Overture Center for the Arts. "That's not something you often see in a musical, and we thought it was worth talking about."



A panel comprised of cast members from the Mean Girls National Tour will talk about lessons learned from the "Pink Side." President and CEO at Marcus Performing Arts Center Kendra Whitlock Ingram will serve as moderator.



"I am so looking forward to moderating the 'Pink is Powerful' webinar," said Kendra Whitlock Ingram. "Being able to facilitate a meaningful discussion on the show's themes, panelists' individual life experiences and insights with students from across Wisconsin is a privilege."



The three venues worked together last year on a Dear Evan Hansen Essay Contest and a virtual panel featuring admission personnel from various Wisconsin colleges and universities.



"Partnering together to present the 'Pink is Powerful' webinar allows us to connect with high school students through the arts with the relatable story of Mean Girls," Amy Gosz, Chief Programming Officer, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center. "Lessons such as embracing your strengths, the importance of word choice and how to be confident and kind are critical learnings that students will be able to apply in their current, and future, endeavors."



Registration is required. Interested students and teachers can register at https://form.jotform.com/OVJotForm/pink-is-powerful-mean-girls-webinar.