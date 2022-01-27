Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Milwaukee Rep Presents ANTONIO'S SONG / I WAS DREAMING OF A SON

pixeltracker

Antonioâ€™s SongÂ is a poetic journey of a dancer/artist/father questioning the balance of his passions â€“ art, culture, family.

Jan. 27, 2022 Â 

Milwaukee Rep presents Antonio's Song / I Was Dreaming of a Son by Dael Orlandersmith and Antonio Edwards Suarez, directed by Mark Clements. Running January 26 - March 6, 2022.

Antonio's Song is a poetic journey of a dancer/artist/father questioning the balance of his passions - art, culture, family. From the streets of Brooklyn to Russia's ballet training studios, Antonio struggles to reconcile multiple ethnic identities. He wrestles with the legacy of stereotypes of masculinity while discovering the beauty of becoming a father.

Dael Orlandersmith's powerful poetry is intermixed with stunning original movement, music and evocative projected imagery to create a wholly unique and stunning performance by the breathtaking Antonio Edwards Suarez.


Related Articles View More Milwaukee, WI Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Danny Quadrino Photo
Danny Quadrino
Gerard Canonico Photo
Gerard Canonico
Kristin Stokes Photo
Kristin Stokes

More Hot Stories For You