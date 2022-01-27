Photos: Milwaukee Rep Presents ANTONIO'S SONG / I WAS DREAMING OF A SON

Milwaukee Rep presents Antonio's Song / I Was Dreaming of a Son by Dael Orlandersmith and Antonio Edwards Suarez, directed by Mark Clements. Running January 26 - March 6, 2022.

Antonio's Song is a poetic journey of a dancer/artist/father questioning the balance of his passions - art, culture, family. From the streets of Brooklyn to Russia's ballet training studios, Antonio struggles to reconcile multiple ethnic identities. He wrestles with the legacy of stereotypes of masculinity while discovering the beauty of becoming a father.

Dael Orlandersmith's powerful poetry is intermixed with stunning original movement, music and evocative projected imagery to create a wholly unique and stunning performance by the breathtaking Antonio Edwards Suarez.