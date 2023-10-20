Photos: Get a First Look at THE FORGOTTEN GIRL World Premiere at First Stage

First Stage is presenting THE FORGOTTEN GIRL, a world premiere based on the award-winning book by India Hill Brownand adapted for the stage by accomplished playwright Idris Goodwin. Directed by noted director Jon Royal, THE FORGOTTEN GIRL is a mysterious ghost story perfect for this haunting time of year. On a cold winter night, Iris and her best friend, Daniel, play in the freshly fallen snow in the woods when they stumble upon the gravestone of a young girl, Avery Moore. Strange things begin to happen, and Iris and Daniel research the area to find answers. They learn of their town's history of segregation and become determined to restore Avery's grave and pay proper respect for her and others buried there. A ghostly story with a historical twist, this empowering tale examines the connection of past and present, friendship and forgiveness.

See photos below!

THE FORGOTTEN GIRL runs October 20 - November 12, 2023 in the newly renovated, theater-in-the-round Goodman Mainstage Hall, Milwaukee Youth Arts Center, located at 325 W. Walnut Street in downtown Milwaukee. Tickets are $22. Tickets are available online at firststage.org or through the First Stage Box Office at (414) 267-2961. Performance run time is approximately 75 minutes with a brief intermission. Suggested for adults, teens and children ages 10 - 12.

This play was Commissioned by First Stage as part of its Amplify Play Series - First Stage's ongoing commitment to the development of new work, with an intentional focus on lifting voices of diverse playwrights and artists and developed in partnership with Seattle Children's Theatre.

Photo credit: Paul Ruffolo

Madison Jones, Santana Marie Hayden, and Kayle Phillips

Madison Jones and Santana Marie Hayden

Gia Deacon (front), Cynthia Cobb (left) and Santana Marie Hayden

Estelle Brown (left), Sherrick Robinson and Alexandria King

Cynthia Cobb and Santana Marie Hayden

Noeloni-Aniya Heard and Alexandria King

Jessimia Page and Gwnedolyn Taylor

Amirah Muhammad and cast

Fiona Fouliard (left), Sherrick Robinson (center), Jessimia Page and Noeloni-Aniya Heard

Cynthia Cobb and Amirah Muhammad (front) and Jessimia Page (back)