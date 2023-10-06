Photos: First Stage Presents the World Premiere of DREAM, QUICKIE! DREAM!,

First Stage kicks off its 2023/24 season with the world premiere production DREAM, QUICKIE! DREAM!, a story for all ages inspired by the life of Donald “Quickie” Driver, written by playwright Gloria Bond Clunie and directed by popular Milwaukee actor/producer/director Dimonte Henning. See photos from the production.

In the play we find Donald, a champion football player on the Green Bay Packers, is a new dad! He is tired, frightened, frazzled and desperate to survive the night with a crying baby who refuses to sleep. As the night wears on, his younger self, Quickie, comes to his rescue! Together, they journey through childhood memories, sharing stories inspired by Quickie’s life to soothe his new son and help them all rediscover how to dream big. DREAM, QUICKIE! DREAM! is a co-commission between First Stage and Marcus Performing Arts Center (MPAC) and is an outgrowth of the MPAC Cultural Ambassador program and partnership with Donald Driver. Sponsored by Associated Bank and Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren s.c.

DREAM, QUICKIE! DREAM! runs October 6 – 29, 2023 at the Marcus Center’s Todd Wehr Theater, located at 929 N. Water Street in downtown Milwaukee. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased in person at the Marcus Center Box Office at 929 N. Water Street, by phone at (414) 273-7206 or online at firststage.org. Performance runtime is approximately 75 minutes, which includes a brief intermission. Suggested for adults, teens and children ages 7-9 and 10-12.

Photo Credit: Paul Ruffolo

Patrice L. Hood, Caiden Chambers, Allen D. Edge and cast

Denzel Taylor, Caiden Chambers and Patrice L. Hood and cast

Caiden Chambers, Allen D. Edge, Denzel Taylor, and Patrice L. Hood and cast

Shaun Brown and Caiden Chambers

Patrice L. Hood, Denzel Taylor and Tiago Patterson, Allen D. Edge and cast

Denzel Taylor and Tiago Patterson

Tiago Patterson, Patrice L. Hood, and Allen D. Edge

Tiago Patterson and Denzel Taylor

Denzel Taylor, Patrice L. Hood and cast

Patrice L. Hood, Denzel Taylor and Caiden Chambers, Allen D. Edge