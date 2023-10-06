Photos: First Stage Presents the World Premiere of DREAM, QUICKIE! DREAM!,

A story for all ages inspired by the life of  Donald “Quickie” Driver, written by playwright Gloria Bond Clunie.

First Stage kicks off its 2023/24 season with the world  premiere production DREAM, QUICKIE! DREAM!, a story for all ages inspired by the life of Donald “Quickie” Driver, written by playwright Gloria Bond Clunie and directed by popular Milwaukee actor/producer/director Dimonte Henning. See photos from the production.

In the play we find Donald, a champion  football player on the Green Bay Packers, is a new dad! He is tired, frightened, frazzled and  desperate to survive the night with a crying baby who refuses to sleep. As the night wears on,  his younger self, Quickie, comes to his rescue! Together, they journey through childhood  memories, sharing stories inspired by Quickie’s life to soothe his new son and help them all  rediscover how to dream big. DREAM, QUICKIE! DREAM! is a co-commission between First Stage and Marcus Performing Arts Center (MPAC) and is an outgrowth of the MPAC Cultural Ambassador program and partnership with Donald Driver. Sponsored by Associated Bank and  Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren s.c. 

DREAM, QUICKIE! DREAM! runs October 6 – 29, 2023 at the Marcus Center’s Todd Wehr  Theater, located at 929 N. Water Street in downtown Milwaukee. Tickets start at $20 and can  be purchased in person at the Marcus Center Box Office at 929 N. Water Street, by phone at  (414) 273-7206 or online at firststage.org. Performance runtime is approximately 75 minutes,  which includes a brief intermission. Suggested for adults, teens and children ages 7-9 and 10-12.

Photo Credit: Paul Ruffolo

Patrice L. Hood, Caiden Chambers, Allen D. Edge and cast
Patrice L. Hood, Caiden Chambers, Allen D. Edge and cast

Denzel Taylor, Caiden Chambers and Patrice L. Hood and cast
Denzel Taylor, Caiden Chambers and Patrice L. Hood and cast

Caiden Chambers, Allen D. Edge, Denzel Taylor, and Patrice L. Hood and cast
Caiden Chambers, Allen D. Edge, Denzel Taylor, and Patrice L. Hood and cast

Shaun Brown and Caiden Chambers
Shaun Brown and Caiden Chambers

Patrice L. Hood, Denzel Taylor and Tiago Patterson, Allen D. Edge and cast
Patrice L. Hood, Denzel Taylor and Tiago Patterson, Allen D. Edge and cast

Denzel Taylor and Tiago Patterson
Denzel Taylor and Tiago Patterson

Tiago Patterson, Patrice L. Hood, and Allen D. Edge
Tiago Patterson, Patrice L. Hood, and Allen D. Edge

Tiago Patterson and Denzel Taylor
Tiago Patterson and Denzel Taylor

Denzel Taylor, Patrice L. Hood and cast
Denzel Taylor, Patrice L. Hood and cast

Patrice L. Hood, Denzel Taylor and Caiden Chambers, Allen D. Edge
Patrice L. Hood, Denzel Taylor and Caiden Chambers, Allen D. Edge



1
DIAL M FOR MURDER Comes to Milwaukee Repertory Theater in November Photo
DIAL M FOR MURDER Comes to Milwaukee Repertory Theater in November

Milwaukee Repertory Theater, now celebrating its 70th Anniversary Season, presents Dial M for Murder by Frederick Knott and Adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher (Holmes and Watson), November 14 – December 17, 2023, in the Quadracci Powerhouse. Learn more about the upcoming performance here!

2
Review: World Premiere True Crime Musical RUN BAMBI RUN Rocks the MILWAUKEE REP Photo
Review: World Premiere True Crime Musical RUN BAMBI RUN Rocks the MILWAUKEE REP

True crime connoisseurs, lovers of local lore, fans of the Violent Femmes: the Milwaukee Rep has a world premiere rock musical with your name written all over it.

3
Two Second Stage Shows To Open 2023-24 Marquette Theatre Season This Month Photo
Two Second Stage Shows To Open 2023-24 Marquette Theatre Season This Month

Marquette Theatre will open its 2023-24 season with two Second Stage Series productions, “A Piece of My Heart” and “The Servant of Two Masters,” from Friday, Sept. 29, to Sunday, Oct. 8.

4
Renaissance Theaterworks Has Some Magic Up Their Sleeves With WITCH Photo
Renaissance Theaterworks Has Some Magic Up Their Sleeves With WITCH

Renaissance Theaterworks (RTW) opens their 31st season with the bitingly dark comedy, WITCH by Jen Silverman, October 22nd - November 12th with preview performances on October 20th and 21st, at the Theater on 255 S Water Street in Milwaukee's Harbor District.

