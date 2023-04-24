Photos: First Look at THREE LITTLE BIRDS at the Marcus Center

Infectious reggae music, colorful costumes and sets bring the culture of Jamaica to life in the Todd Wehr Theater with First Stage's production of Bob Marley's THREE LITTLE BIRDS. Check out all new photos below!

This delightful play is based on the children's book by Cedella Marley, Bob Marley's daughter, and includes music and lyrics by Bob Marley and is adapted for the stage by Michael J. Bobbitt. Arrangements, orchestrations and additional music and lyrics are by John L. Cornelius, II. Ziggy is afraid to leave his house. He is too busy worrying about tropical storms, evil spirits and the sneaky, hair-grabbing trickster, Duppy. With the help of his feathered friends, Ziggy will learn that "every little thing is gonna be all right!" With music from the legendary reggae artist, audience members young and old will enjoy jammin' with this timeless tale of peace and love.

Bob Marley's THREE LITTLE BIRDS runs April 21 - May 21, 2023 at the Marcus Center's Todd Wehr Theater, located at 929 N. Water Street in downtown Milwaukee. Tickets start at $18 and can be purchased in person at the Marcus Center Box Office at 929 N. Water Street, by phone at (414) 273-7206 or online at firststage.org. Performance runtime is approximately 70 minutes, which includes a brief intermission.