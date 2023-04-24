Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at THREE LITTLE BIRDS at the Marcus Center

Bob Marley’s THREE LITTLE BIRDS runs April 21 – May 21, 2023 at the Marcus Center’s Todd Wehr Theater.

Apr. 24, 2023  

Infectious reggae music, colorful costumes and sets bring the culture of Jamaica to life in the Todd Wehr Theater with First Stage's production of Bob Marley's THREE LITTLE BIRDS. Check out all new photos below!

This delightful play is based on the children's book by Cedella Marley, Bob Marley's daughter, and includes music and lyrics by Bob Marley and is adapted for the stage by Michael J. Bobbitt. Arrangements, orchestrations and additional music and lyrics are by John L. Cornelius, II. Ziggy is afraid to leave his house. He is too busy worrying about tropical storms, evil spirits and the sneaky, hair-grabbing trickster, Duppy. With the help of his feathered friends, Ziggy will learn that "every little thing is gonna be all right!" With music from the legendary reggae artist, audience members young and old will enjoy jammin' with this timeless tale of peace and love.

Bob Marley's THREE LITTLE BIRDS runs April 21 - May 21, 2023 at the Marcus Center's Todd Wehr Theater, located at 929 N. Water Street in downtown Milwaukee. Tickets start at $18 and can be purchased in person at the Marcus Center Box Office at 929 N. Water Street, by phone at (414) 273-7206 or online at firststage.org. Performance runtime is approximately 70 minutes, which includes a brief intermission.

Photos: First Look at THREE LITTLE BIRDS at the Marcus Center

Photos: First Look at THREE LITTLE BIRDS at the Marcus Center

Photos: First Look at THREE LITTLE BIRDS at the Marcus Center

Photos: First Look at THREE LITTLE BIRDS at the Marcus Center

Photos: First Look at THREE LITTLE BIRDS at the Marcus Center

Photos: First Look at THREE LITTLE BIRDS at the Marcus Center

Photos: First Look at THREE LITTLE BIRDS at the Marcus Center

Photos: First Look at THREE LITTLE BIRDS at the Marcus Center

Photos: First Look at THREE LITTLE BIRDS at the Marcus Center

Photos: First Look at THREE LITTLE BIRDS at the Marcus Center




Kettle Moraine Players Wins Twink Lynch Organizational Achievement Award By The American A Photo
Kettle Moraine Players Wins Twink Lynch Organizational Achievement Award By The American Association Of Community Theatre
Kettle Moraine Players (KMP), a community theater company in Slinger, WI, has just been named the winner of the Twink Lynch Organizational Achievement Award by the American Association of Community Theatre (AACT).
Review: INTO THE WOODS Makes Magic at Forte Theatre Company Photo
Review: INTO THE WOODS Makes Magic at Forte Theatre Company
I’m pleased to report Into the Woods has all the makings of theater magic. For starters, they nailed the casting. The woods prove towering, deep, and every inch a fairytale setting -- and the costumes are gorgeous.
Milwaukee Art Museum Receives $4.4M Legacy Gift To Expand Celebrated European Art Program Photo
Milwaukee Art Museum Receives $4.4M Legacy Gift To Expand Celebrated European Art Program
The Milwaukee Art Museum has announced that, with the support of a gift of $4.4 million from Bader Philanthropies, Inc. it has established the Isabel and Alfred Bader European Art Program Endowment Fund. Honoring the legacies of the late Drs. Isabel and Alfred Bader, longtime patrons and friends of the Museum, the Endowment Fund bolsters the Museum's ability to serve as an essential civic, cultural, and educational resource for its community, including providing permanent support for the Museum's Isabel and Alfred Bader Curator of European Art. Additionally, the gift supports the exhibition Art, Life, Legacy: Northern European Paintings in the Collection of Isabel and Alfred Bader, opening in September 2023, which features more than 75 exquisite Dutch and Flemish masterpieces, including works by Rembrandt van Rijn and Jan Lievens, that the Baders assembled in Milwaukee. 
Preview: Forte Theatre Company Ventures INTO THE WOODS Photo
Preview: Forte Theatre Company Ventures INTO THE WOODS
Forte Theatre Company is inviting Wisconsinites 'Into the Woods' at Franklin's Saber Center for the Performing Arts, led by Artistic Director Randall Dodge and Executive Director Brenda Dodge. I recently chatted with Brenda Dodge about the upcoming production.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look at THREE LITTLE BIRDS at the Marcus CenterPhotos: First Look at THREE LITTLE BIRDS at the Marcus Center
April 24, 2023

Infectious reggae music, colorful costumes and sets bring the culture of Jamaica to life in the Todd Wehr Theater with First Stage’s production of Bob Marley’s THREE LITTLE BIRDS. Check out all new photos here!
Kettle Moraine Players Wins Twink Lynch Organizational Achievement Award By The American Association Of Community TheatreKettle Moraine Players Wins Twink Lynch Organizational Achievement Award By The American Association Of Community Theatre
April 20, 2023

Kettle Moraine Players (KMP), a community theater company in Slinger, WI, has just been named the winner of the Twink Lynch Organizational Achievement Award by the American Association of Community Theatre (AACT).
Milwaukee Art Museum Receives $4.4M Legacy Gift To Expand Celebrated European Art ProgramMilwaukee Art Museum Receives $4.4M Legacy Gift To Expand Celebrated European Art Program
April 13, 2023

The Milwaukee Art Museum has announced that, with the support of a gift of $4.4 million from Bader Philanthropies, Inc. it has established the Isabel and Alfred Bader European Art Program Endowment Fund. Honoring the legacies of the late Drs. Isabel and Alfred Bader, longtime patrons and friends of the Museum, the Endowment Fund bolsters the Museum's ability to serve as an essential civic, cultural, and educational resource for its community, including providing permanent support for the Museum's Isabel and Alfred Bader Curator of European Art. Additionally, the gift supports the exhibition Art, Life, Legacy: Northern European Paintings in the Collection of Isabel and Alfred Bader, opening in September 2023, which features more than 75 exquisite Dutch and Flemish masterpieces, including works by Rembrandt van Rijn and Jan Lievens, that the Baders assembled in Milwaukee. 
Bombshell Theatre Presents Andrew Lloyd Webber's SUNSET BOULEVARDBombshell Theatre Presents Andrew Lloyd Webber's SUNSET BOULEVARD
April 11, 2023

Bombshell Theatre Company is making their Broadway Theatre Center debut with Andrew Lloyd Webber's Tony Award winning musical, Sunset Boulevard.
World Premiere of THE GRACIOUS SISTERS to be Presented at Milwaukee's First Stage in MayWorld Premiere of THE GRACIOUS SISTERS to be Presented at Milwaukee's First Stage in May
April 11, 2023

The final production in First Stage's 2022/23 season will be THE GRACIOUS SISTERS, freely adapted from Aeschylus' The Eumenides by noted playwright/ filmmaker and First Stage Resident Playwright Alice Austen.
share